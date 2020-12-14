बेहमई कांड में न्याय की आश लिए चल बसे वादी राजाराम, सगे भाइयों-भतीजों समेत छह लोगों की हुई थी हत्या

{"_id":"5fd6737b8ebc3e3eaf215765","slug":"six-people-including-brothers-and-nephews-were-killed-in-the-behmai-kand-now-the-death-of-the-plaintiff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0932 \u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd6737b8ebc3e3eaf215765","slug":"six-people-including-brothers-and-nephews-were-killed-in-the-behmai-kand-now-the-death-of-the-plaintiff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0932 \u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : गूगल
{"_id":"5fd6737b8ebc3e3eaf215765","slug":"six-people-including-brothers-and-nephews-were-killed-in-the-behmai-kand-now-the-death-of-the-plaintiff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0932 \u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd6737b8ebc3e3eaf215765","slug":"six-people-including-brothers-and-nephews-were-killed-in-the-behmai-kand-now-the-death-of-the-plaintiff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0932 \u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fd6737b8ebc3e3eaf215765","slug":"six-people-including-brothers-and-nephews-were-killed-in-the-behmai-kand-now-the-death-of-the-plaintiff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0932 \u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी एवं मां मूला देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला