Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   six people died in hardoi road accident

6 लोगों की मौत का सच, भिड़ंत के बाद घुप अंधेरे मे चीख रहे थे लोग, नहीं थी कोई मदद, सीएम ने जताया खेद

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 10:03 PM IST
एक्सीडेंट में छह मौतों के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
एक्सीडेंट में छह मौतों के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरदोई में तिलक चढ़ाकर लौट रहे लोगों से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली और डीसीएम की भिड़ंत में ट्राली सवार छह लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 30 लोग घायल हो गए। घटना बिल्हौर-कटरा हाईवे पर सदरपुर के निकट हुई। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शवों को जिला अस्पताल की मोर्चरी भेज दिया, जबकि घायलों को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र और जिला चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया गया।

 
एक्सीडेंट में छह मौतों के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
एक्सीडेंट में छह मौतों के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर ट्राली
हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर ट्राली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी डीसीएम से टकराया था ट्रैक्टर
इसी डीसीएम से टकराया था ट्रैक्टर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद कुछ ऐसा था माहौल
हादसे के बाद कुछ ऐसा था माहौल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों के परिजन और गांव वाले हादसे के बाद
मृतकों के परिजन और गांव वाले हादसे के बाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
