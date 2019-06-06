6 लोगों की मौत का सच, भिड़ंत के बाद घुप अंधेरे मे चीख रहे थे लोग, नहीं थी कोई मदद, सीएम ने जताया खेद

{"_id":"5cf94062bdec2207675a0764","slug":"six-people-died-in-hardoi-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0918\u0941\u092a \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0926\u0926, \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक्सीडेंट में छह मौतों के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर ट्राली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी डीसीएम से टकराया था ट्रैक्टर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद कुछ ऐसा था माहौल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों के परिजन और गांव वाले हादसे के बाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला