शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Sakshi Maharaj meets accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Sitapur jail

किशोरी से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर से मिले साक्षी महाराज, जानें क्यों कहा धन्यवाद

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 04:00 AM IST
दुष्कर्म के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक से मिलने के बाद साक्षी महाराज
1 of 5
दुष्कर्म के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक से मिलने के बाद साक्षी महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में किशोरी से दुष्कर्म के आरोप में सीतापुर जेल में बंद भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर से सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने मुलाकात की। उन्होंने चुनाव में सहयोग के लिए विधायक को धन्यवाद दिया। चुनाव जीतने के बाद दिल्ली से लौटे सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने लगातार दो दिन जिले का दौरा कर जनता को चुनाव में सहयोग के लिए धन्यवाद दिया।



 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sakshi maharaj kuldeep singh sengar up news kuldeep singh sengar vidhayak sakshi maharaj unnao sakshi maharaj meets kuldeep singh sengar latest news up bjp bjp news yogi adityanath up cm cm up up cm yogi adityanath crime news crime news up misdeed misdeed news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत(कोट में)
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत की 5 खूबियां, जो सबको बना देती थीं मुरीद...

5 जून 2019

Finance minister of uttarakhand prakash pant death Know political journey
Dehradun

छात्र जीवन से ही राजनीति में सक्रिय रहते थे वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत, जानिए उनका राजनीतिक सफर

5 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
आरोपियों को लेकर जाती पुलिस
Meerut

पिता ने दिया जहर का प्याला तो खुशी-खुशी पी गई बेटी, मांगी थी इजाजत मिली सजा, इतनी सी थी मौत की वजह

5 जून 2019

श्रीनगर में पत्थरबाजों का प्रदर्शन
Jammu

घाटी में ईद की नमाज के बाद भड़की हिंसा, सुरक्षा बलों पर पथराव, लहराए गए पाकिस्तान व आईएस के झंडे

5 जून 2019

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Astrology

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
अखिलेश यादव एवं नरेश अग्रवाल
Kanpur

नरेश अग्रवाल ने अखिलेश-मायावती पर बोला हमला, जानिए क्यों बोले 'एक नागनाथ हैं तो दूसरा सांपनाथ'

6 जून 2019

पुलिस जीप से युवक की मौत
Kanpur

पुलिस जीप से बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ता को कुचलने वाला दरोगा गिरफ्तार, पुलिस पर पथराव, रात भर चला हंगामा

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

कोठों को सील कराते अधिकारी
Meerut

मेरठ के रेड लाइट एरिया से दिल्ली शिफ्ट नहीं हुई चार सौ सेक्स वर्कर, रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

5 जून 2019

हरियाणा पुलिस भर्ती प्रक्रिया
Chandigarh

पुलिस और सरकारी नौकरियों में भर्ती के कई नियम बदले गए, 7 क्लिक करके जानिए नई शर्तें

5 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
विज्ञापन
बबीता फौगाट
Chandigarh

आमिर खान की पहलवान 'बेटी' ने पोस्ट की एक शख्स की तस्वीर, लिखा- अब दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएं

5 जून 2019

ईद
Meerut

Eid 2019: ईद की ये तस्वीरें मोह लेंगी आपका मन, अल्लाह की इबादत में उठे लाखों हाथ

6 जून 2019

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Astrology

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
eid 2019 celebration photos from all over india including delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

देशभर में पूरे उत्साह से मनाई जा रही ईद, तस्वीरों में देखें भाईचारे और सौहार्द का रंग

5 जून 2019

केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में महिलाओं के लिए कैसे मुफ्त होगा बसों और मेट्रो का सफर, उठ रहे ये 5 सवाल

3 जून 2019

नौतपा खत्म, जेठ की दुपहरी की तपन नहीं हुई कम
Kanpur

नौतपा खत्म, जेठ की दुपहरी की तपन नहीं हुई कम, मौसम विभाग की ये चेतावनी जरूर पढ़ लें

5 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्री साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
Kanpur

मोदी कैबिनेट की महिला मंत्री ने अखिलेश-मायावती के बारे में कही ये बड़ी बात, क्यों किया तलाक का जिक्र

6 जून 2019

प्रकाश पंत/सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

प्रकाश पंत से आखिरी मुलाकात को याद कर फफक पड़े सीएम त्रिवेंद्र, कहा था-मैं निश्चित रूप से वापस आऊंगा

6 जून 2019

कांच का पुल
Dehradun

चीन की तर्ज पर भारत में बनेगा कांच का पुल, देश-दुनिया में मिलेगी इस 'वीरान' जगह को पहचान

4 जून 2019

पेट्रोल पंप पर पेट्रोल लेने के लिए जुगाड़ करता हुआ
Delhi NCR

बिना हेलमेट पेट्रोल लेने के लिए चालकों ने किए कैसे-कैसे जुगाड़, पेट पकड़कर हंसोगे, देखें तस्वीरें

2 जून 2019

सेना ने लोगों संग मनाई ईद
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सीमा पर लोगों के साथ जवानों ने मनाई ईद, पाक जवानों का भी कराया मुंह मीठा

5 जून 2019

अंधड़ और ओलावृष्टि से तबाह सेब
Shimla

हिमाचल में अंधड़ और ओलावृष्टि से सेब और प्लम को व्यापक नुकसान, तस्वीरों में देखें तबाही

4 जून 2019

बॉर्डर पर मनाई ईद
Chandigarh

देखिए, अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर पर पाकिस्तानी रेंजर्स को भारतीय सेना ने दी मिठाई, बोले- ईद मुबारक हो

5 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

मायावती के इस दांव से अखिलेश हुए चित, सपा का नुकसान तो बसपा को हुआ फायदा, अब मुलायम को सता रहा ये डर

3 जून 2019

World Environment day 2019 uttarakhand cm trivendra singh rawat cleaning with spade
Dehradun

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस : सीएम ने हाथ में लिया फावड़ा और ऐसी जगह की सफाई जहां लोग खड़े नहीं हो सके

5 जून 2019

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक से मिलने के बाद साक्षी महाराज
दुष्कर्म के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक से मिलने के बाद साक्षी महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक से मिलने के बाद जेल से निकलते साक्षी महाराज
दुष्कर्म के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक से मिलने के बाद जेल से निकलते साक्षी महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सेंगर से मिलने के बाद साक्षी महाराज
कुलदीप सेंगर से मिलने के बाद साक्षी महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
बाहुबली विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर
बाहुबली विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

ईद पर सलमान खान ने दिया अपने फैंस को दीदार

सुपरस्टार सलमान खान हर साल की तरह इस साल भी अपने घर के बाहर खड़े हजारों फैंस को ईद की मुबारकबाद देते नज़र आए। उनकी झलक पाते ही फैंस की खुशी का ठिकाना ना रहा।

6 जून 2019

रोहित 1:11

World Cup 2019: रोहित शर्मा ने ठोका नाबाद शतक, टीम इंडिया का विजयी आगाज

5 जून 2019

पंत 1:23

उत्तराखंड के वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत का निधन, राज्य में शोक की लहर

5 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:53

सीरियल ‘एक भ्रम…सर्वगुण संपन्न’ के सेट से सभी दर्शकों को ईद की बधाई

5 जून 2019

शाहरुख खान 0:48

अबराम संग शाहरुख ने पूरी की फैन्स की ख्वाहिश, ईद पर दी मुबारकबाद

5 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.