ये हैं वो 10 लक्षण जो बताते हैं 'मौत का समय नजदीक है'
शिखा पांडेय, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 05:28 PM IST
मैं अमर हूं! क्या धरती पर ऐसा कहने वाला कोई इंसान है, जवाब मिलेगी नहीं। आखिर कोई अमर कैसे हो सकता है? मृत्यु जीवन का एक शाश्वत सत्य है। सत्य जानते हुए भी मनुष्य भयभीत रहता है। जिसका जन्म हुआ है उसकी मृत्यु भी निश्चित है। हमारे योगदृष्टा ऋषियों ने मृत्यु संकेतों का सारगर्भित विवेचन किया है।
ज्योतिषाचार्य व पं. नरेंद्र दीक्षित बता रहे हैं उन लक्षणों के बारे में जो बताते हैं कि मृत्यु का समय निकट है...
