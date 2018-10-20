बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bcaadaabdec2269960badad","slug":"shivpal-singh-statement-about-bjp-and-akhilesh-in-etawah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0902\u091c \u0915\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0942\u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिना नाम लिए अखिलेश पर तंज कसने से नहीं चूके शिवपाल, पार्टी को मजबूत बनाने के लिए शुरू किया ये काम
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 20 Oct 2018 10:49 AM IST
पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री एवं समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव इटावा में नाम लिए बगैर भतीजे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव पर तंज कसने से नहीं चूके। बोले, हैसियत हो तो अकेले भाजपा को हटाकर दिखाएं। सिर्फ बातें करने से कुछ नहीं होगा।
