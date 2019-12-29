कल शाह व सीएम योगी छात्रों को बांटेंगे उपाधियां, जानिए क्यों चौराहों पर तैनात हुए डंडा लिए हुए युवक

{"_id":"5e08d9b58ebc3e87a820654a","slug":"shah-and-cm-yogi-will-remain-under-the-security-cordon-of-one-and-a-half-thousand-policemen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0935 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0921\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी एवं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सीएम के आने से पहले गोवंशों को चौराहों से हटाने के लिए हाथ में डंडा लेकर तैनात किए गए युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी एवं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के आने से पूर्व सुरक्षा जायजा लेने पहुंचे डीएम एसएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा जायजा लेते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह को न लगें झटके इसलिए सड़काें से गायब किये जा रहे ब्रेकर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला