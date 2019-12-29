शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Shah and CM Yogi will remain under the security cordon of one and a half thousand policemen

कल शाह व सीएम योगी छात्रों को बांटेंगे उपाधियां, जानिए क्यों चौराहों पर तैनात हुए डंडा लिए हुए युवक

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 10:22 PM IST
सीएम योगी एवं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
सीएम योगी एवं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गृहमंत्री के रूप में पहली बार 30 दिसंबर को धर्मनगरी आ रहे अमित शाह के साथ यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ डेढ़ हजार पुलिसकर्मियों की सुरक्षा घेरे में कार्यक्रम के दौरान रहेंगे। रविवार को बम निरोधक दस्ते ने कार्यक्रम स्थल समेत वीवीआईपी के दौरों वाली जगहों की सघन छानबीन की। शाम को सीआईसी से कामदनाथ मंदिर तक सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने रूट मार्च किया।

 
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi
सीएम योगी एवं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
सीएम योगी एवं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सीएम के आने से पहले गोवंशों को चौराहों से हटाने के लिए हाथ में डंडा लेकर तैनात किए गए युवक
चित्रकूट में सीएम के आने से पहले गोवंशों को चौराहों से हटाने के लिए हाथ में डंडा लेकर तैनात किए गए युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी एवं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के आने से पूर्व सुरक्षा जायजा लेने पहुंचे डीएम एसएसपी
सीएम योगी एवं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के आने से पूर्व सुरक्षा जायजा लेने पहुंचे डीएम एसएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा जायजा लेते अधिकारी
सुरक्षा जायजा लेते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह को न लगें झटके इसलिए सड़काें से गायब किये जा रहे ब्रेकर
सीएम योगी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह को न लगें झटके इसलिए सड़काें से गायब किये जा रहे ब्रेकर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
