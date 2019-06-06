शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   latest weather department news, summer season risk in these cities of up

यूपी के इन शहरों में लगातार बढ़ रहा तापमान, मानसून को लेकर मौसम विभाग ने की ये भविष्यवाणी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 06:58 PM IST
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर समेत आसपास के कई शहरों औरैया, हमीरपुर, जालौन, महोबा, बांदा, कन्नौज, फतेहपुर आदि शहरों में पिछले करीब एक सप्ताह से दिन और रात के समय बादलों का आना जारी है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अभी बारिश के आसार कम हैं। इस बीच पारा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है।
