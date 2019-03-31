{"_id":"5ca05c73bdec2213e272f993","slug":"read-election-story-of-mulayam-shivpal-akhilesh-and-dimple-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0918\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e-\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5ca05c73bdec2213e272f993","slug":"read-election-story-of-mulayam-shivpal-akhilesh-and-dimple-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0918\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e-\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवपाल सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)