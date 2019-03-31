शहर चुनें

राजनीति के इस घराने ने जब बदले ठिकाने, मुलायम-शिवपाल और अखिलेश-डिंपल की चुनावी कहानी

पवन श्रीवास्तव, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 31 Mar 2019 12:08 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो
राजनीति में दल व ठिकाना बदलना खूब देखने को मिलता है। जीत के लिए सियासी आंकड़ों से उम्मीदवारों के नक्षत्रों का फिट बैठना जरूरी है। इन्हीं सियासी आंकड़ों व चुनावी गणित के चलते राजनीति के सबसे बड़े घराने के महारथियों ने बदले अपने ठिकाने। इसकी शुरूआत मुलायम सिंह ने की। उन्होंने अपनी आजमायी सीट पर परिवार के लोगों को चुनाव लड़ाया और जिताकर दिल्ली की संसद तक पहुंचाया।

सपा संरक्षण मुलायम सिंह के सीट छोड़ने पर उपचुनाव में सैंफई परिवार के तीन सांसद बने। सबसे पहले उनके बेटे अखिलेश यादव उपचुनाव जीतकर संसद पहुंचे। फिर उनके छोटे भाई अभय राम के बेटे धर्मेंद्र यादव चुनाव जीते। इसके 2014 में मैनपुरी सीट से उनके नाती तेज प्रताप यादव चुनाव जीते। इस बार सभी सूरमा अपनी-अपनी सीटों से चुनाव मैदान में ताल ठोक रहे हैं।  
 
election lok sabha election 2019 akhilesh yadav shivpal yadav mulayam singh mulayam singh yadav dimple yadav samajwadi party लोकसभा चुनाव लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
फाइल फोटो
मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
शिवपाल सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
डिंपल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
