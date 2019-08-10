बैंडिट क्वीन की 'आंखों में थी ज्वाला', यहां देखिए फूलन देवी की दस दुर्लभ तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5d4e89c38ebc3e6d0b74e3a7","slug":"rare-pictures-of-bandit-queen-phoolan-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e89c38ebc3e6d0b74e3a7","slug":"rare-pictures-of-bandit-queen-phoolan-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e89c38ebc3e6d0b74e3a7","slug":"rare-pictures-of-bandit-queen-phoolan-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e89c38ebc3e6d0b74e3a7","slug":"rare-pictures-of-bandit-queen-phoolan-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e89c38ebc3e6d0b74e3a7","slug":"rare-pictures-of-bandit-queen-phoolan-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e89c38ebc3e6d0b74e3a7","slug":"rare-pictures-of-bandit-queen-phoolan-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e89c38ebc3e6d0b74e3a7","slug":"rare-pictures-of-bandit-queen-phoolan-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e89c38ebc3e6d0b74e3a7","slug":"rare-pictures-of-bandit-queen-phoolan-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e89c38ebc3e6d0b74e3a7","slug":"rare-pictures-of-bandit-queen-phoolan-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e89c38ebc3e6d0b74e3a7","slug":"rare-pictures-of-bandit-queen-phoolan-devi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला