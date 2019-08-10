शहर चुनें

बैंडिट क्वीन की 'आंखों में थी ज्वाला', यहां देखिए फूलन देवी की दस दुर्लभ तस्वीरें

शिखा पाण्डेय, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 04:13 PM IST
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 10
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंबल के बिहड़ों से देश की संसद तक का सफर तय करने वाली महिला जो कभी खूंखार डकैतों में शुमार होती थी आज उनका जन्मदिन है। फूलन देवी एक ऐसा नाम जिसकी मर्जी के बिना बीहड़ का पत्ता भी नहीं हिलता था। फिर समय ने ऐसी करवट ली कि 'बैंडिट क्वीन' फूलन देवी देश की संसद तक पहुंचीं।
जानिए फूलन देवी के जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ अनसुनी बातें साथ ही देखिए उनकी ये दुर्लभ तस्वीरें...
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
