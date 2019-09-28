शहर चुनें

rain and Flood havoc in central UP, See the terrible scene in pictures

यूपी में कहर बनकर बरस रही बारिश, हर पल मंडरा रहा मौत का साया, तस्वीरों में देखें भयानक मंजर

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 03:17 PM IST
सेंट्रल यूपी में बारिश कहर
सेंट्रल यूपी में बारिश कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेंट्रल यूपी में बारिश कहर बनकर बरस रही है। जहां तेज बारिश से जगह-जगह कच्चे मकान ढहने की सूचना आ रही है वहीं नदियों का बढ़ रहा जलस्तर लोगों के लिए मुसीबत का सबब बना हुआ है। यूपी के कई शहरों में लोग बाढ़ की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। लोगों की जान पर बन आई है। ग्रामीण बेघर हो गए हैं। जन-जीवन पूरे तरह से बेहाल है। यूपी के हमीरपुर, चित्रकूट, बांदा, औरैया, इटावा, जालौन में कई गांव बाढ़ की चपेट में आ गए हैं।
 
flood in up floot news rain in up up news
