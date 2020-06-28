शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Pintu Sengar murder case: Pintu Sanger's daughter accused Assassin lawyers keep pressure on police

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: हत्यारोपी वकील पुलिस पर बना रहे दबाव, पिंटू सेंगर की अधिवक्ता बेटी ने लगाया आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 28 Jun 2020 08:57 AM IST
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में हिस्ट्रीशीटर नरेंद्र सिंह सेंगर उर्फ पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड मामले में उनकी बेटी ने हत्यारोपी दोनों वकीलों पर पुलिस पर दबाव बनाने का आरोप लगाया।


 
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
बसपा नेता की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
