Pintu Sengar murder case: Failure of the police, Shooters not arrested yet

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: पुलिस की नाकामी, न शूटरों का पता न कोई गिरफ्तारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 22 Jun 2020 09:21 PM IST
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में पुलिस, सर्विलांस और स्वाट टीम की बड़ी नाकामी रही है। हत्या के तीन दिन बाद भी पुलिस पिंटू सेंगर के शूटरों का सुराग नहीं लगा सकी है। कोई गिरफ्तारी भी नहीं हो सकी है। केवल जाजमऊ चुंगी तक ही शूटर ट्रेस हुए हैं। 
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंटू सेंगर की फाइल फोटो
पिंटू सेंगर की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजासा
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए बाइक सवार बदमाश
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए बाइक सवार बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
बसपा नेता की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
