फूलन देवी का करीबी था मायावती को चांद पर प्लाट देने वाला बसपा नेता, ऐसे हुई थी राजनीति में एंट्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 04:45 PM IST
फूलन देवी, बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती, बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर (मृतक)
1 of 5
फूलन देवी, बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती, बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर (मृतक) - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में शनिवार को बसपा नेता को गोलियों से भून दिया गया। खून से लथपथ हालत में उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। नरेंद्र सिंह सेंगर उर्फ पिंटू सेंगर एक दशक पहले उस समय सुर्खियों में आया था, जब 2010 में मायावती के जन्मदिन पर उसने बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती के लिए चांद पर जमीन खरीदने का दावा किया था। इसके बाद मायावती ने उसे पार्टी से निकाल दिया था।

 
