PHOTOS: आज इस हाल में जी रहा 'बैंडिट क्वीन' फूलन देवी का परिवार
PHOTOS: आज इस हाल में जी रहा 'बैंडिट क्वीन' फूलन देवी का परिवार
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 07:52 PM IST
छोटी सी जिंदगी में इस औरत ने तमाम दुख झेले। यही वजह थी यूपी के एक छोटे से गांव से ताल्लुक रखने वाली ये औरत पूरी दुनिया में चर्चित हो गई। हम बात कर रहे हैं दस्यु सुंदरी फूलन देवी की। जिसने 14 फरवरी के दिन 20 लोगों को मौत के घाट उतार दिया था, बदला लेने के बाद यह महिला अपने जैसे तमाम महिलाअाें के लिए मसीहा बन गई। जुर्म की दुनिया छाेड़कर लाेगाें ने इसे संसद तक पहुंचाया। लेकिन आज फूलन का परिवार ऐसी गरीबी की जिंदगी जी रहा है जिसे देखकर हर किसी की आंखों में आंसू आ जाएं। फूलन पर रिसर्च कर रहे इंग्लैंड के प्रोफेसर की बातें सुनकर फूलन की मां का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। प्रोफेसर ने उनकी हालत समझी और उन्हें कुछ आर्थिक मदद देकर ढांढस बंधाया।
