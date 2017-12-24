बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...तो भरे चौराहे फूंकी "सलमान खान की अर्थी"
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
People protested due to Salman Khan's statement
{"_id":"5a3fa9f94f1c1b193e8baa11","slug":"people-protested-due-to-salman-khan-s-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u0940 \"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940\"","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 07:00 PM IST
रविवार की सुबह करीब 11 बजे कन्नौज में छिबरामऊ के मोहल्ला कस्साबान में बाल्मीकि समाज के लोग एकत्र हुए। इसके बाद लोगों ने समाज के प्रति अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वालों के प्रति रोष व्यक्त किया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3f46d94f1c1bc5758baebd","slug":"bigg-boss-11-ex-contestant-sapna-chaudhary-bold-dance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 Bigg Boss \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f3dac4f1c1bc5758baea8","slug":"500-rupee-fake-note-published-by-bernala-gang-2000-rupee-note-closing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500\/2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!