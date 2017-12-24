Download App
...तो भरे चौराहे फूंकी "सलमान खान की अर्थी"

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 07:00 PM IST
People protested due to Salman Khan's statement

रविवार की सुबह करीब 11 बजे कन्नौज में छिबरामऊ के मोहल्ला कस्साबान में बाल्मीकि समाज के लोग एकत्र हुए। इसके बाद लोगों ने समाज के प्रति अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वालों के प्रति रोष व्यक्त किया।
 


 

