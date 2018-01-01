बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a493d154f1c1b96368b7c9a","slug":"new-years-celebrations-kick-off-across","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTO:2018 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u093e\u0917\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a493d154f1c1b96368b7c9a","slug":"new-years-celebrations-kick-off-across","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTO:2018 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u093e\u0917\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a493d154f1c1b96368b7c9a","slug":"new-years-celebrations-kick-off-across","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTO:2018 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u093e\u0917\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a493d154f1c1b96368b7c9a","slug":"new-years-celebrations-kick-off-across","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTO:2018 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u093e\u0917\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a493d154f1c1b96368b7c9a","slug":"new-years-celebrations-kick-off-across","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTO:2018 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u093e\u0917\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a493d154f1c1b96368b7c9a","slug":"new-years-celebrations-kick-off-across","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTO:2018 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u093e\u0917\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.