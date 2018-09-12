बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b98dee0867a557ea274d0f8","slug":"new-twist-in-the-ips-surinder-das-suicide-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0921\u0949. \u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपीः आईपीएस सुरेंद्र दास सुसाइड केस में आया नया मोड़, यहां डॉ. रवीना के पिता ने दिया कुछ ऐसा बयान
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 12 Sep 2018 03:21 PM IST
कानपुर के एसपी सुरेंद्र दास के सुसाइड केस में अब एक नया मोड़ आया है। आईपीएस दास की पत्नी डॉ. रवीना के पिता डॉ. राघवेंद्र का कहना है कि बेटी और दामाद के बीच क्या विवाद चल रहा था उन्हें इसकी बिल्कुल भी जानकारी नहीं थी। अगर उन्हें विवाद के बारे में पता चलता तो वह दोनों को जरूर समझाते और ऐसी स्थिति कभी न आती। आईपीएस दास के अंतिम संस्कार के बाद रवीना के पिता ने कहा कि बैकुंठ धाम में रवीना करीब 3 घंटे तक रही।
