जानकर होगा ताज्जुब: इस Zoo में विदेशी चूजों की देसी मां
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 12:28 PM IST
आप जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे कि यूपी के इस चिड़ियाघर में विदेशी चूजों की देखरेख देसी मां कर रही है। यहां चिड़ियाघर के चिकित्सकों ने पक्षियों के अंडों को बचाने व हैचिंग के लिए नई तरकीब निकाली है।
