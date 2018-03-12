बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa678344f1c1b3a058b4cd2","slug":"naresh-agrwal-join-bjp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा छोड़ भाजपा के हुए नरेश, जानिए इनके राजनीतिक जीवन के किस्से और बयान
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 07:57 PM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई जिले के निवासी हैं। जिले की राजनीति में नरेश का दबदबा है। नरेश ने बीएससी, एलएलबी की पढ़ाई की है।
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.