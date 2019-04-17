शहर चुनें

चुनावी दंगल: नरेश अग्रवाल ने फिर बोला आजम पर हमला, राहुल गांधी पर भी साध निशाना, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 05:39 AM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
नरेश अग्रवाल आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
यूपी की सियासत में अचानक से गर्मी बढ़ गई है। भले ही अचानक से ठंडी हवा चलने से मौसम से लोगों को राहत मिली हो लेकिन राजनीति के सियासी गलियारों में नेताओं की जुबानी गर्मी शांत नहीं हो रही है। भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल विरोधियों पर जहर उगलने का एक भी मौका नहीं छोड़ते हैं। अपने आवास पर पत्रकारों से वार्ता में कहा कि आजम खां कभी भारत माता के लिए अपशब्दों का प्रयोग करते हैं तो कभी बजरंगबली का नाम बदल देते हैं।

 
