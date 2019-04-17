चुनावी दंगल: नरेश अग्रवाल ने फिर बोला आजम पर हमला, राहुल गांधी पर भी साध निशाना, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

{"_id":"5cb6285bbdec2262650b1ab1","slug":"naresh-agarwal-statement-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932: \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0906\u091c\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नरेश अग्रवाल आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5cb6285bbdec2262650b1ab1","slug":"naresh-agarwal-statement-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932: \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0906\u091c\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव व मुलायम सिंह यावद (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5cb6285bbdec2262650b1ab1","slug":"naresh-agarwal-statement-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932: \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0906\u091c\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मायावती रैली
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया