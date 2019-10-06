पीएम मोदी के स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट में गली-गली गंदगी देख भड़क उठे सांसद पचौरी, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

{"_id":"5d9a11678ebc3e014a689dca","slug":"mp-pachauri-angry-to-see-street-street-dirt-in-pm-modi-s-smart-city-project","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u0917\u0932\u0940-\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u091a\u094c\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कार्यकर्ता कूड़े के साथ फोटो खिंचा रहे थे तो सांसद पचौरी ने पार्षद को हड़काया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांसद पचाैरी ने किया स्मार्ट सिटी का निरीक्षण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सत्यदेव पचौरी पद यात्रा के दौरान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला