शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   MP Pachauri angry to see street-street dirt in PM Modi's Smart City Project

पीएम मोदी के स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट में गली-गली गंदगी देख भड़क उठे सांसद पचौरी, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 10:20 PM IST
कार्यकर्ता कूड़े के साथ फोटो खिंचा रहे थे तो सांसद पचौरी ने पार्षद को हड़काया
1 of 5
कार्यकर्ता कूड़े के साथ फोटो खिंचा रहे थे तो सांसद पचौरी ने पार्षद को हड़काया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांधी जयंती के दिन से शुरू हुई गांधी संकल्प यात्रा के पांचवें दिन रविवार को सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी शाम के समय पदयात्रा पर निकले। यात्रा के दौरान जगह-जगह गंदगी मिलने पर उन्होंने अपना गुस्सा अपनी ही पार्टी के पार्षदों पर उतारा। सांसद की यात्रा वार्ड 55 गुजैनी से शाम 5 बजे शुरू हुई।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अनाथालय को सील करने के दौरान अधिकारी
Agra

युवती से दुष्कर्मः अनाथालय को सील करने के दौरान पड़ताल में सामने आईं यह बातें

6 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्गा पूजा में मां की आरती
Kanpur

दुर्गा पूजा पंडालों में बंगाली पूजन देख भक्ति में सराबोर हुए भक्त, कोलकाता के कलाकारों ने बांधा समा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
अतिक्रमण हटाती नगर निगम की टीम
Agra

आगराः अतिक्रमण हटाने पर नगर निगम की टीम से हाथापाई, पक्षपात का आरोप लगाकर हंगामा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

गंगोत्री धाम/यमुनोत्री धाम
Dehradun

आपदा के साये से उभर रही चारधाम यात्रा, गंगोत्री-यमुनोत्री धाम में तीर्थयात्रियों ने तोड़े पिछले सारे रिकॉर्ड

6 अक्टूबर 2019

जहर खाकर थाने पहुंचा व्यक्ति
Agra

मथुरा: थाने की चौखट पर दम तोड़ रही 'फरियाद', डेढ़ महीने में तीन पीड़ितों ने दी जान

6 अक्टूबर 2019

कुख्यात जॉनी की तलाश के लिए बीस टीमें लगाई गईं
Bijnor

गांव में पिटाई और थाने में अपमान के बाद 'जॉनी' को पुलिस से हो गई थी नफरत, फिर ठान ली बदले की जिद

6 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रावण के स्वरूप की पूजा करते सारस्वत समाज के लोग
Agra

विजयदशमी पर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की नगरी में होती है रावण की पूजा, वर्षों पुरानी है यह परंपरा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Agra

अनाथालय में दुष्कर्म: प्रबंधन ने नहीं सुनी, भाई ने भी पीटा, आहत होकर पीड़िता ने उठाया था यह कदम

6 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
air force
Delhi NCR

एयरफोर्स की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल में तेजस ने दिखाई ताकत, सुखोई, जगुआर, मिग बायसन ने दिखाया जलवा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

कानपुर के प्रमुख देवी मंदिर
Ghatampur

ये हैं कानपुर के प्रमुख देवी मंदिर, जहां पूरी होती भक्तों की हर मनोकामना

6 अक्टूबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

अनंतनाग आतंकी हमले के बाद घाटी में बढ़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, तस्वीरों में देखें हाल-ए-कश्मीर

6 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद में तीन स्पा सेंटरों पर छापा, आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिले 9 युवक और 10 युवतियां

6 अक्टूबर 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला से मिलने पहुंचे एनसी नेता
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अपने चिरपरिचित अंदाज में नजर आए फारूक अब्दुल्ला, देखिए तस्वीरें

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Mathura Junction railway station
Agra

फाइव स्टार होटल जैसा दिखने वाला यूपी का यह रेलवे स्टेशन स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में फिसड्डी

6 अक्टूबर 2019

रावण के पुतले बनाते मुस्लिम कारीगर
Agra

भाईचारे की मिसाल: यहां 'राम' की लीला में 'अली' देते हैं अहम योगदान, ऐसा है अपना हिंदुस्तान

6 अक्टूबर 2019

गुफा से दर्शन के लिए जाते भक्त
Jammu

किसी कारण आप नहीं पहुंच पाए हैं माता के दरबार तो निराश न हों, यहां करें वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन

6 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा नेता जयेश
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद-छात्रा प्रकरण: मेरे पास साजिश के पुख्ता सबूत, भाजपा नेता बोले-समय आने पर पेश करूंगा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

कन्या पूजन
Dehradun

अष्टमी पूजा 2019: इन दो शुभ मुहूर्त में करें कन्या पूजन, इन बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Uttarakhand panchayat Election 2019 First Phase Election craze For voting Photos
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड: 'छोटी सरकार' बनाने को युवाओं से लेकर बुजुर्गों में दिखा 'बड़ा' उत्साह, देखने लायक हैं तस्वीरें...

6 अक्टूबर 2019

गुलमर्ग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः मौसम ने ली करवट तो घाटी की खूबसूरती को लगे चार चांद, गुलमर्ग की वादियां हुईं और हसीन

6 अक्टूबर 2019

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
Jammu

वंदे भारत में सफर कर मुसाफिर हुए मुरीद, बोले- हवाई जहाज का हुआ एहसास, देखें तस्वीरें

6 अक्टूबर 2019

navratri in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः दुर्गा पंडालों में देवी की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा, चक्षुदान से जाग्रत हुईं प्रतिमाएं

6 अक्टूबर 2019

कार्यकर्ता कूड़े के साथ फोटो खिंचा रहे थे तो सांसद पचौरी ने पार्षद को हड़काया
कार्यकर्ता कूड़े के साथ फोटो खिंचा रहे थे तो सांसद पचौरी ने पार्षद को हड़काया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांसद पचाैरी ने किया स्मार्ट सिटी का निरीक्षण
सांसद पचाैरी ने किया स्मार्ट सिटी का निरीक्षण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी
सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ
सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सत्यदेव पचौरी पद यात्रा के दौरान
सत्यदेव पचौरी पद यात्रा के दौरान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

देखिये, विशाखापत्तनम में देवी का वैभव, 4 किलो सोने और 2 करोड़ कैश से सजा मंदिर

आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापत्तनम में कन्यका परमेश्वरी मंदिर को 4 किलो सोने और 2 करोड़ कैश से सजाया गया। बता दें कि यहां देवी मंदिर को कुछ इसी तरह से सजाया जाता है।

6 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:44

ग्लैमरस लुक में रैंप पर उतरी तारा सुतारिया, खूबसूरत अंदाज से लूटा फैंस का दिल

6 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:47

जम्मू-कश्मीर DGP दिलबाग सिंह ने दी जानकारी, पाकिस्तान कराता है आतंकियों की घुसपैठ

6 अक्टूबर 2019

सारा अली खान 1:52

बच्चों की क्यूटनेस पर फिदा हुईं सारा अली खान , यूं 'फ्लाइंग किस' देकर जताया प्यार

6 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा 1:11

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका पहला टेस्ट मैच : मैन ऑफ दी मैच बने रोहित शर्मा, रिकॉर्ड्स पर दिया ये बयान

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited