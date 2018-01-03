बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4c7da84f1c1b4e198b4881","slug":"man-arrested-due-to-cruelity-with-monkey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: बंदर पर अत्याचार करने वाला गिरफ्तार, कही ये बात
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 01:12 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में बर्रा के छेदी सिंह का पुरवा में बेरहमी से पीटे गए लंगूर की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। रायपुरवा स्थित पशु चिकित्सालय में भर्ती लंगूर ने खाना-पीना छोड़ दिया है। इधर लंगूर को पीटने के आरोपी रघुवीर पाल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बर्रा पुलिस ने मंगलवार को आरोपी के खिलाफ वन्य जीव संरक्षण अधिनियम, पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम और जीव की जान को नुकसान पहुंचाने की धारा में रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। थानाध्यक्ष भाष्कर मिश्रा ने बताया कि बुधवार को आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4c7da84f1c1b4e198b4881","slug":"man-arrested-due-to-cruelity-with-monkey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4c7da84f1c1b4e198b4881","slug":"man-arrested-due-to-cruelity-with-monkey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4c7da84f1c1b4e198b4881","slug":"man-arrested-due-to-cruelity-with-monkey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4c7da84f1c1b4e198b4881","slug":"man-arrested-due-to-cruelity-with-monkey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4c7da84f1c1b4e198b4881","slug":"man-arrested-due-to-cruelity-with-monkey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.