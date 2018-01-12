बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्यार किया, शादी की फिर दोस्तों के सामने 'बीवी को परोस दिया'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 09:12 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर के पास शुक्लागंज में पुरवा कोतवाली में 20 साल की लड़की से गैंगरेप का एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जिसमें लड़के ने उसको अपने प्रेम जाल में फसाया फिर उसके साथ फर्जी शादी की। इसके बाद उसने अपने चार दोस्तों संग मिलकर लड़की के साथ महीनों बलात्कार किया। जानें क्या है पूरा मामला...
