महामंडलेश्वर का बयान "जो लोग शरियत में ज्यादा भरोसा रखते हैं, उन्हें ऐसे देशों में भेजो जहां..."

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 12:50 PM IST
Mahamandaleshwar's statement about muslims and other issues
1 of 4
उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई जिलें शुक्रवार को पत्रकारों से वार्ता के दौरान जूना अखाड़ा के महामंडलेश्वर योगी यतींद्रानंद गिरि ने कहा कि जनसंख्या नियंत्रण के लिए सरकार को दो से ज्यादा बच्चे पैदा करने वालों की सरकारी सुविधाएं बंद कर देनी चाहिए। जातिगत व्यवस्था को कलंक बताते हुए इसे बंद करने की मांग भी यतींद्रानंद गिरि ने की। उन्होंने कहा कि सिर्फ गरीब और अमीर दो वर्ग होने चाहिए।

 
mahamandaleshwar sharia sharia law kanpur
