महामंडलेश्वर का बयान "जो लोग शरियत में ज्यादा भरोसा रखते हैं, उन्हें ऐसे देशों में भेजो जहां..."
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 12:50 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई जिलें शुक्रवार को पत्रकारों से वार्ता के दौरान जूना अखाड़ा के महामंडलेश्वर योगी यतींद्रानंद गिरि ने कहा कि जनसंख्या नियंत्रण के लिए सरकार को दो से ज्यादा बच्चे पैदा करने वालों की सरकारी सुविधाएं बंद कर देनी चाहिए। जातिगत व्यवस्था को कलंक बताते हुए इसे बंद करने की मांग भी यतींद्रानंद गिरि ने की। उन्होंने कहा कि सिर्फ गरीब और अमीर दो वर्ग होने चाहिए।
