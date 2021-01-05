शहर चुनें
इश्क नहीं हुआ मुकम्मल तो बाहों में बाहें डाल फांसी पर झूले, रिश्ते में चाचा-भतीजी करना चाहते थे शादी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 05 Jan 2021 02:38 PM IST
नहीं हुई शादी तो फांसी लगाकर दी जान
नहीं हुई शादी तो फांसी लगाकर दी जान - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में बिल्हौर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के अलौलापुर गांव में रविवार देर रात एक दूजे के न हो पाने से दुखी प्रेमी युगल ने बाहों में बाहें डाल रस्सी के सहारे पेड़ से फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सोमवार सुबह टहलने निकले ग्रामीणों ने दोनों के शव लटके देख पुलिस व परिजनों को सूचना दी।

 
नहीं हुई शादी तो फांसी लगाकर दी जान
नहीं हुई शादी तो फांसी लगाकर दी जान - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके से मिली चप्पल, जूते और दुपट्टा
मौके से मिली चप्पल, जूते और दुपट्टा - फोटो : amar ujala
रोते बिलखते मृतक के परिजन
रोते बिलखते मृतक के परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
इसी पेड़ से लटक लगाई थी फांसी
इसी पेड़ से लटक लगाई थी फांसी - फोटो : amar ujala
रोते बिलखते मृतका के परिजन
रोते बिलखते मृतका के परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
