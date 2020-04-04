जुमे की नमाज रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर साजिशन हुआ था हमला, बाहर से बुलाया गया था मौलवी फिर हुआ ये सब कुछ

{"_id":"5e88826d8ebc3e6fd63f4d71","slug":"lockdown-in-up-police-attacked-was-reached-to-stop-the-prayers-16-people-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0941\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0932\u0935\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला
- फोटो : amar ujala
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर अचानक किया था हमला
- फोटो : amar ujala
घायल सिपाही और दरोगा का अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज
- फोटो : amar ujala
पत्थरबाज को पुलिस ने मौके से पकड़ा था
- फोटो : amar ujala
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश
- फोटो : amar ujala