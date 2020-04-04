शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   lockdown in up: police attacked was reached to stop the prayers, 16 people arrested

जुमे की नमाज रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर साजिशन हुआ था हमला, बाहर से बुलाया गया था मौलवी फिर हुआ ये सब कुछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 06:23 PM IST
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
कन्नौज के कागजियाना मोहल्ले में लॉकडाउन के बावजूद घर में सामूहिक नमाज अदा करने के दौरान पुलिस पर हुए हमले की शुरुआती जांच में कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए हैं। पुलिस ने इस मामले में 16 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर घटना में 25 नामजद और 50 अज्ञात के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है।

 
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर अचानक किया था हमला
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर अचानक किया था हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
घायल सिपाही और दरोगा का अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज
घायल सिपाही और दरोगा का अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज - फोटो : amar ujala
पत्थरबाज को पुलिस ने मौके से पकड़ा था
पत्थरबाज को पुलिस ने मौके से पकड़ा था - फोटो : amar ujala
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
