Coronavirus: 54 जमातियों पर दर्ज होगी रिपोर्ट, मेडिकल-पुलिस टीम के हमलावरों पर पांच लाख का जुर्माना

{"_id":"5eb1bc798ebc3e9042044edc","slug":"lawsuit-against-54-jamati-s-medical-police-team-attackers-fined-five-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Coronavirus: 54 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गलियों में छुपी भीड़ ने पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर किया था हमला
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eb1bc798ebc3e9042044edc","slug":"lawsuit-against-54-jamati-s-medical-police-team-attackers-fined-five-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Coronavirus: 54 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भीड़ ने पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर बरसाए थे पत्थर
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eb1bc798ebc3e9042044edc","slug":"lawsuit-against-54-jamati-s-medical-police-team-attackers-fined-five-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Coronavirus: 54 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तब्लीगी जमात के लोग
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eb1bc798ebc3e9042044edc","slug":"lawsuit-against-54-jamati-s-medical-police-team-attackers-fined-five-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Coronavirus: 54 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्थाई जेल में तब्लीगी जमात के लोग
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eb1bc798ebc3e9042044edc","slug":"lawsuit-against-54-jamati-s-medical-police-team-attackers-fined-five-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Coronavirus: 54 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हॉटस्पॉट पर आरआरएफ का पहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला