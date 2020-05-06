शहर चुनें

lawsuit against 54 jamati's, medical-police team attackers fined five lakh

Coronavirus: 54 जमातियों पर दर्ज होगी रिपोर्ट, मेडिकल-पुलिस टीम के हमलावरों पर पांच लाख का जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 06 May 2020 02:01 AM IST
गलियों में छुपी भीड़ ने पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर किया था हमला
गलियों में छुपी भीड़ ने पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर किया था हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में पकड़े गए तब्लीगी जमातियों पर एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी। अभी तक पुलिस ने ऐसे 54 जमातियों को चिह्नित किया है। इन पर महामारी अधिनियम समेत अन्य संगीन धाराओं में रिपोर्ट होगी। आईजी रेंज ने इस संबंध में मंगलवार को डीआईजी को निर्देश दिए हैं।

 
गलियों में छुपी भीड़ ने पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर किया था हमला
गलियों में छुपी भीड़ ने पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर किया था हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
भीड़ ने पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर बरसाए थे पत्थर
भीड़ ने पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर बरसाए थे पत्थर - फोटो : amar ujala
तब्लीगी जमात के लोग
तब्लीगी जमात के लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
अस्थाई जेल में तब्लीगी जमात के लोग
अस्थाई जेल में तब्लीगी जमात के लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
हॉटस्पॉट पर आरआरएफ का पहरा
हॉटस्पॉट पर आरआरएफ का पहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
