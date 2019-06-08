शहर चुनें

यूपी के इन शहरों में सामान्य से पांच गुना कम हुई प्री मानसूनी बारिश, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 12:40 PM IST
प्री मानसूनी बारिश
प्री मानसूनी बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर समेत आसपास के कई शहरों औरैया, हमीरपुर, जालौन, महोबा, बांदा, कन्नौज, फतेहपुर आदि में पिछले वर्ष की अपेक्षा इस साल प्री मानसूनी बारिश सामान्य से करीब पांच गुना कम हुई है। इस बार मई में पिछले वर्ष से भी कम बारिश हुई है।

 
