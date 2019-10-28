शहर चुनें

भाई को मुखाग्नि के बाद रोने लगे सेंगर, कहा- मैं निर्दोष 'जिऊंगा तुम्हारे लिए मरूंगा तुम्हारे लिए'

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 12:22 PM IST
कुलदीप सेंगर
1 of 5
कुलदीप सेंगर - फोटो : amar ujala
उन्नाव से भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के छोटे भाई मनोज की हार्ट अटैक से रविवार को मौत हो गई थी। मनोज सेंगर के शव का अंतिम संस्कार करने के लिए पुलिस कड़ी सुरक्षा में विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर व उनके छोटे भाई अतुल सेंगर को तिहाड़ जेल से लेकर उन्नाव के परियर गंगा घाट पहुंची।

 
कुलदीप सेंगर
कुलदीप सेंगर - फोटो : amar ujala
कुलदीप सेंगर
कुलदीप सेंगर - फोटो : amar ujala
कुलदीप सेंगर
कुलदीप सेंगर - फोटो : amar ujala
कुलदीप सेंगर
कुलदीप सेंगर - फोटो : amar ujala
कुलदीप सेंगर
कुलदीप सेंगर - फोटो : amar ujala
