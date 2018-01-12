बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5860144f1c1ba13f8b45c6","slug":"know-about-lohri-festival-and-punjabi-songs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935' \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0917\u0940\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जानिए प्रकृति के लिहाज से 'लोहड़ी का महत्व' और मशहूर लोकगीतों के बारे में
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 08:29 AM IST
उत्साह का पर्व लोहड़ी शनिवार को है। लोहड़ी पर पंजाबी गीत संग भांगड़ा और गिद्दा इस पर्व में उल्लास भर देते हैं। लोहड़ी के स्वागत के लिए घरों के साथ-साथ सामूहिक तैयारियां भी जोरों पर हैं। जिनकी शादी के बाद पहली लोहड़ी है या जिनके घर में बच्चे ने जन्म लिया है उनके लिए तो लोहड़ी पर्व और भी ज्यादा खास है।
जानिए लोहड़ी पर्व के प्रमुख पंजाबी गीतों के बारे में... अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5860144f1c1ba13f8b45c6","slug":"know-about-lohri-festival-and-punjabi-songs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935' \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0917\u0940\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5860144f1c1ba13f8b45c6","slug":"know-about-lohri-festival-and-punjabi-songs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935' \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0917\u0940\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5860144f1c1ba13f8b45c6","slug":"know-about-lohri-festival-and-punjabi-songs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935' \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0917\u0940\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5860144f1c1ba13f8b45c6","slug":"know-about-lohri-festival-and-punjabi-songs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935' \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0917\u0940\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5860144f1c1ba13f8b45c6","slug":"know-about-lohri-festival-and-punjabi-songs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935' \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0917\u0940\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.