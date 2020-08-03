संजीत को देखने के लिए तरस रही मां फूट-फूट कर रोई, बोलीं- ऐसी पुलिस के साथ ही होता है बिकरू जैसा कांड

{"_id":"5f27eb438ebc3ea0a7083816","slug":"kidnapping-case-sanjit-s-mother-said-bikru-scandal-happens-with-this-type-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur kidnapping case
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f27eb438ebc3ea0a7083816","slug":"kidnapping-case-sanjit-s-mother-said-bikru-scandal-happens-with-this-type-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur kidnapping case
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f27eb438ebc3ea0a7083816","slug":"kidnapping-case-sanjit-s-mother-said-bikru-scandal-happens-with-this-type-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शव की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f27eb438ebc3ea0a7083816","slug":"kidnapping-case-sanjit-s-mother-said-bikru-scandal-happens-with-this-type-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur kidnapping case
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f27eb438ebc3ea0a7083816","slug":"kidnapping-case-sanjit-s-mother-said-bikru-scandal-happens-with-this-type-of-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur kidnapping case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला