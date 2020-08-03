शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kidnapping Case: Sanjit's mother said, bikru scandal happens with this type of police

संजीत को देखने के लिए तरस रही मां फूट-फूट कर रोई, बोलीं- ऐसी पुलिस के साथ ही होता है बिकरू जैसा कांड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 03 Aug 2020 04:23 PM IST
kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case - फोटो : amar ujala
सीबीआई जांच की मांग पूरी होने के बाद घर पहुंचीं संजीत की मां ढांढस बंधाने पहुंचीं पड़ोसी महिलाओं को देख कर फफक पड़ीं। उन्होंने महिलाओं से कहा कि इकलौते लड़के को पाल-पोस कर बड़ा किया था, जब सहारा देने के काबिल हुआ तो हत्यारों ने मेरे लाल को छीन लिया।

 
up news kanpur kidnapping case kidnapping in kanpur news in up

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case
शव की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस
kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case
