शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kid did not get treatment due to fear of corona virus, died

यूपी: कोरोना नहीं कोरोना के डर ने ली मासूम की जान, अस्पताल के गेट पर सिर पकड़ घंटों रोई मां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 01:11 PM IST
मासूम को सीने से लगाकर रोता पिता, बदहवास मां
1 of 5
मासूम को सीने से लगाकर रोता पिता, बदहवास मां - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में दिमागी बुखार से पीड़ित एक मासूम को जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने घंटों कोरोना के डर से इलाज करना तो दूर छुआ तक नहीं। बुखार से तपते बेटे को गोद में लेकर पिता घंटों इधर से उधर भटकता रहा पर किसी ने उसकी एक नहीं सुनी। आखिर में जब डाॅक्टर ने उसको छुआ तब तक उसकी सांसें थम चुकी थीं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
corona breaking news corona breaking in kanpur corona infected yogi adityanath congress party congress up congress shelter home kanpur kanpur news up news corona breaking in up hotspot in kanpur hotspot in kanpur nagar hotspot in kanpur for corona corona breaking news india corona breaking news in up corona lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown 144 act kanpur police lockdown news in up hindi news coronavirus updates up coronavirus death toll coronavirus vaccine coronavirus cure corona virus ladengecoronase coronavirus india coronavirus in india corona virus india coronavirus treatment narendra modi covid 19 india covid 19 symptoms covid 19 vaccine janta curfew coronavirus news in kanpur janta curfew twitter janata curfew lockdown meaning lockdown meaning in hindi cm yogi up cm yogi adityanath kanpur ghatampur kanpur ghatampur news ghatampur news ghatampur news kanpur nagar kanpur news in hindi corona update corona update kanpur corona update kanpur news corona positive in india corona positive in kanpur covid 19 coronavirus first covid 19 positive case coronavirus first covid 19 positive case coronavirus कोरोना पॉजिटिव coronavirus up coronavirus india update coronavirus in up district wise coronavirus news coronavirus medicine medicine for coronavirus coronavirus india medicine coronavirus medicine india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अतरौली में टिड्डी दल का हमला
Aligarh

यूपी: अतरौली में फिर लौट आया टिड्डी दल, गभाना इलाके में बर्बाद की फसलें

30 जून 2020

amanmani tripathi and sara singh
Gorakhpur

सात साल पहले विधायक अमनमणि ने की थी लवमैरिज, यहां पढ़ें कैसे हुआ था इनकी प्रेम कहानी का अंत

30 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Parul University

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
परिवार संग सारा अब्दुल्ला और सचिन पायलट
Jammu

जब जम्मू-कश्मीर के सबसे कद्दावर नेता की बेटी ने मोहब्बत में तोड़ी मजहब की दीवार, राह आसान न थी, फिर

30 जून 2020

आईएसआई एजेंट राशिद अहमद।
Chandauli

पाकिस्तानी प्रेमिका को पाने की चाहत में राशिद बन गया था आईएसआई का एजेंट, साथियों की कुंडली खंगाल रही एनआईए

30 जून 2020

एक माह तक लगातार कराएं पंचामृत से शिव का सामूहिक रुद्राभिषेक : ओम्कारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग (5 जुलाई से 5 अगस्त )
Puja

एक माह तक लगातार कराएं पंचामृत से शिव का सामूहिक रुद्राभिषेक : ओम्कारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग (5 जुलाई से 5 अगस्त )
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी और सारा सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

यूपी के बड़े नेता अमनमणि की लवस्टोरी, पहली पत्नी का मर्डर और पांच साल बाद दूसरी शादी तक की पूरी कहानी

30 जून 2020

हरिओम आनंद फाइल फोटो
Meerut

कभी था इतना बड़ा नाम... फिर कर्ज में डूबते चले गए हरिओम, हैरान कर देगी आनंद अस्पताल के भीतर की कहानी

30 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पतंजलि योगपीठ के सीईओ आचार्य बालकृष्ण
Dehradun

पतंजलि के महामंत्री बालकृष्ण ने कोरोनिल को लेकर किए दावे पर कही बड़ी बात, लगाए ये आरोप

30 जून 2020

ड्रग्स बेचकर पैसा जुटाने में लगी आईएसआई
Jammu

कंगाल पाकिस्तान की हकीकत, हेरोइन बेचकर पैसा जुटा रही खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई, गवाह हैं ये तस्वीरें

30 जून 2020

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Parul University

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन में गई नौकरी ने छीन लिया मासूम के सिर से मां पिता का साया
Kanpur

यूपी: लॉकडाउन में गई नौकरी ने एक दुधमुहें से उसके मां पिता को छीन लिया, हर रोज उन्हें ढूंढती हैं मासूम आंखें

30 जून 2020

ड्रोन से किया गया छिड़काव
Agra

Locusts Attack: आगरा में टिड्डियों को मार गिराने के लिए ड्रोन का इस्तेमाल, जिलेभर में टीमें तैनात

30 जून 2020

एक माह तक लगातार कराएं पंचामृत से शिव का सामूहिक रुद्राभिषेक : ओम्कारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग (5 जुलाई से 5 अगस्त )
Puja

एक माह तक लगातार कराएं पंचामृत से शिव का सामूहिक रुद्राभिषेक : ओम्कारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग (5 जुलाई से 5 अगस्त )
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Chandigarh

सिद्धू की चुप्पी से अटकलों को मिली हवा, जानिए क्या चाहते हैं राहुल गांधी-नवजोत और कैप्टन?

30 जून 2020

पेड़ों का हुआ यह हाल
Agra

Locusts Attack: आगरा के ऊपर 'पाकिस्तानी आफत', पेड़-पौधों का किया ये हाल, सहमे लोग

30 जून 2020

सिंधु दर्शन महोत्सव
Jammu

इस साल नहीं होगा लद्दाख में सिंधु दर्शन महोत्सव, ऐसे अद्भुत नजारे विदेशियों को भी यहां खींच लाते थे

30 जून 2020

varanasi rain
Varanasi

बूंदाबांदी से मौसम खुशनुमा हुआ, उमस से लोगों को मिल गई अब राहत

30 जून 2020

चीन के 59 एप पर पाबंदी, सोनम वांगचुक
Jammu

चीन के 59 एप पर लगे प्रतिबंध के पीछे 'रैंचो' का बड़ा योगदान, देश-दुनिया से की थी ये अपील

30 जून 2020

बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: जेलों में बंद सुपारी किलरों से पूछताछ, एक हिस्ट्रीशीटर रडार पर

30 जून 2020

Ayurveda Coronavirus
Gorakhpur

आयुर्वेद के इन तीन दवाओं से कोरोना को मात देने की है तैयारी, आयुष मंत्रालय ने जारी की गाइडलाइंस

30 जून 2020

सीएम योगी और पीएम मोदी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इस काम में पीएम मोदी से आगे निकल चुके हैं सीएम योगी, जानिए क्या है इनमें समानताएं

30 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Monsoon: एक घंटे की बारिश में सड़कों पर भरा पानी, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

30 जून 2020

श्रीप्रकाश शुक्ला की फाइल फोटो (बंदूक की सांकेतिक तस्वीर)।
Gorakhpur

पढ़िए गोरखपुर के उस 'खूंखार डॉन' की कहानी, जिसके नाम पर कांपता था यूपी-बिहार

30 जून 2020

मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सपा नेता के इशारे पर चली ताबड़तोड़ गोलियों ने ली थी वकील भाई और बहन की जान, खून से लाल हुई थी जमीन

30 जून 2020

उन्नाव पुलिस ने दिव्यांग महिला से की अभद्रता
Kanpur

यूपी: थाने के बाहर खड़ी थी दिव्यांग महिला, सीओ बोले दांत तोड़ दूंगा, कार में बैठ तमाशा देखते रहे एसपी

30 जून 2020

मासूम को सीने से लगाकर रोता पिता, बदहवास मां
मासूम को सीने से लगाकर रोता पिता, बदहवास मां - फोटो : amar ujala
जब डॉक्टर ने की जांच तब तक थम गईं सांसें
जब डॉक्टर ने की जांच तब तक थम गईं सांसें - फोटो : amar ujala
बेटे को सीने से लगा रोया पिता
बेटे को सीने से लगा रोया पिता - फोटो : amar ujala
बेटे की मौत पर फूटा आंसुओं का सैलाब
बेटे की मौत पर फूटा आंसुओं का सैलाब - फोटो : amar ujala
पिता बोला इलाज मिलता तो बच जाती बेटे की जान
पिता बोला इलाज मिलता तो बच जाती बेटे की जान - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited