यूपी: कोरोना नहीं कोरोना के डर ने ली मासूम की जान, अस्पताल के गेट पर सिर पकड़ घंटों रोई मां

{"_id":"5efae9ed0a9cd80c6f7b315f","slug":"kid-did-not-get-treatment-due-to-fear-of-corona-virus-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मासूम को सीने से लगाकर रोता पिता, बदहवास मां
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5efae9ed0a9cd80c6f7b315f","slug":"kid-did-not-get-treatment-due-to-fear-of-corona-virus-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जब डॉक्टर ने की जांच तब तक थम गईं सांसें
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5efae9ed0a9cd80c6f7b315f","slug":"kid-did-not-get-treatment-due-to-fear-of-corona-virus-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटे को सीने से लगा रोया पिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5efae9ed0a9cd80c6f7b315f","slug":"kid-did-not-get-treatment-due-to-fear-of-corona-virus-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटे की मौत पर फूटा आंसुओं का सैलाब
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5efae9ed0a9cd80c6f7b315f","slug":"kid-did-not-get-treatment-due-to-fear-of-corona-virus-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिता बोला इलाज मिलता तो बच जाती बेटे की जान
- फोटो : amar ujala