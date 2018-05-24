बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b06c6724f1c1ba46e8b45ed","slug":"keep-these-things-in-mind-during-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आंधी आए तो घबराएं नहीं, इन बातों का रखें ध्यान
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 07:44 PM IST
आंधी तूफान के समय आपको कुछ बातों का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए। अक्सर देखा जाता है कि आंधी तूफान के समय घबराहट या जल्दबाजी की वजह से कई दुर्घघनाएं हो जाती हैं। आपकी सतर्कता आपको सुरक्षित रखेगी।
आंधी तूफान के समय आपको इन बातों का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए--
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b06c6724f1c1ba46e8b45ed","slug":"keep-these-things-in-mind-during-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06c6724f1c1ba46e8b45ed","slug":"keep-these-things-in-mind-during-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06c6724f1c1ba46e8b45ed","slug":"keep-these-things-in-mind-during-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06c6724f1c1ba46e8b45ed","slug":"keep-these-things-in-mind-during-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06c6724f1c1ba46e8b45ed","slug":"keep-these-things-in-mind-during-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06c6724f1c1ba46e8b45ed","slug":"keep-these-things-in-mind-during-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06c6724f1c1ba46e8b45ed","slug":"keep-these-things-in-mind-during-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b06c6724f1c1ba46e8b45ed","slug":"keep-these-things-in-mind-during-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0906\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.