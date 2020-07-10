विकास दुबे ही नहीं ग्राम प्रधान ने भी दी थी पुलिसवालों को दर्दनाक मौत, टॉर्च से ढूंढकर मार रहा था राम सिंह

{"_id":"5f08546c8ebc3e74a76e1e7a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter-news-gram-pradesh-ram-singh-yadav-searching-with-a-flashlight-and-shooting-policemen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091f\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08546c8ebc3e74a76e1e7a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter-news-gram-pradesh-ram-singh-yadav-searching-with-a-flashlight-and-shooting-policemen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091f\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08546c8ebc3e74a76e1e7a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter-news-gram-pradesh-ram-singh-yadav-searching-with-a-flashlight-and-shooting-policemen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091f\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08546c8ebc3e74a76e1e7a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter-news-gram-pradesh-ram-singh-yadav-searching-with-a-flashlight-and-shooting-policemen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091f\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08546c8ebc3e74a76e1e7a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter-news-gram-pradesh-ram-singh-yadav-searching-with-a-flashlight-and-shooting-policemen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091f\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08546c8ebc3e74a76e1e7a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter-news-gram-pradesh-ram-singh-yadav-searching-with-a-flashlight-and-shooting-policemen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091f\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08546c8ebc3e74a76e1e7a","slug":"kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-encounter-news-gram-pradesh-ram-singh-yadav-searching-with-a-flashlight-and-shooting-policemen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091f\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला