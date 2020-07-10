शहर चुनें
kanpur encounter vikas dubey encounter news Gram pradesh Ram Singh Yadav searching with a flashlight and shooting policemen

विकास दुबे ही नहीं ग्राम प्रधान ने भी दी थी पुलिसवालों को दर्दनाक मौत, टॉर्च से ढूंढकर मार रहा था राम सिंह

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 05:13 PM IST
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या करने वाला कुख्यात बदमाश विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर में मारा गया है। उसे कल मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। जिसके बाद यूपी एसटीएफ उसे कानपुर ला रही थी। कानपुर जिले से दो किलोमीटर दूर एसटीएफ की गाड़ी पलट गई। जिसके बाद विकास दुबे ने पुलिसकर्मियों के हथियार छीनकर भागने की कोशिश की।

 
kanpur encounter vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

