उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर पहुंचा एक शख्स, चिल्ला चिल्ला कर बोला मैं हूं विकास दुबे

{"_id":"5f069f298ebc3e635e4915e6","slug":"kanpur-encounter-vikas-dubey-arrested-in-ujjain-after-days-of-chase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
vikas dubey news
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे फरीदाबाद में दिखा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे और दिवंगत सीओ बिल्हौर देवेंद्र मिश्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एडीजी एलओ और विकास दुबे एवं हमले में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
- फोटो : amar ujala
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala