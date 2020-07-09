शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain after days of chase

उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर पहुंचा एक शख्स, चिल्ला चिल्ला कर बोला मैं हूं विकास दुबे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 10:19 AM IST
vikas dubey news - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिस कर्मियों की मौत के जिम्मेदार कुख्यात विकास दुबे को एमपी पुलिस ने उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर से गिरफ्तार किया है। मंदिर प्रांगण में पहुंचे एक शख्स ने मंदिर के अंदर घुसने के बाद चिल्ला चिल्लाकर खुद को विकास दुबे बताया तो वहां हड़कंप मच गया। मंदिर के गेट पर खड़े गार्ड ने फौरन पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी जिसके बाद उसे हिरासत में लिया गया है।

 
विकास दुबे को जब उज्जैन पुलिस जीप में डालकर ले जाने लगी तो वह चिल्लाने लगा मैं विकास दुबे हूं... तब पुलिस ने उसे मारा
Delhi NCR

गिरफ्तारी के बाद बार-बार चिल्ला रहा था विकास दुबे तो पुलिस ने दबाया मुंह, चुप कराने के लिए मारा भी

9 जुलाई 2020

मुख्तार अंसारी।
Ghazipur

यूपी के मोस्ट माफियाओं में नंबर वन, विकास दुबे से भी ज्यादा कुख्यात इस माफिया पर 40 से अधिक मुकदमे

9 जुलाई 2020

Sheikh Wasim Bari, Bashir Ahmed and Omar Bari murdered
Jammu

लश्कर-ए-तैयबा ने कराई वसीम बारी और उनके परिजनों की हत्या, संदेह के घेरे में ये आठ पुलिसकर्मी

9 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे का घर
Kanpur

शान-शौकत के साथ लग्जरी जिंदगी जीता था विकास दुबे, घर की तस्वीरें देख हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

9 जुलाई 2020

Sawan 2020: सावन में सालों बाद बनेंगे शुभ संयोग
Kundali

Sawan 2020: सावन में सालों बाद बनेंगे शुभ संयोग
आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस
Agra

देह व्यापार की सरगना होटल संचालक सहित गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली से लेकर मुंबई-गोवा तक जुड़े हैं तार

9 जुलाई 2020

Vikas Dubey arrested in ujjain
Kanpur

उज्जैन में विकास ने चलाया अपना शातिर दिमाग, बोला मैं विकास दुबे हूं कानपुर वाला, जानें ऐसा क्यों कहा

9 जुलाई 2020

Delhi NCR

कानपुर एनकाउंटर के बाद दो दिन शिवली फिर फरीदाबाद में रहा विकास दुबे, फिल्मी अंदाज में उज्जैन में किया सरेंडर

9 जुलाई 2020

मुन्ना बजरंगी
Jaunpur

विकास दुबे से भी ज्यादा कुख्यात था पूर्वांचल का यह माफिया, सालों हाथ न आने के बाद ऐसे हुआ अंत

9 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur

प्रभात को ला रहे पुलिसकर्मी ने बताया, वैन का टायर पंचर होते ही पिस्टल छीन शुरु कर दी थी फायरिंग

9 जुलाई 2020

प्रभात मिश्रा एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

किसी फिल्मी कहानी की तरह हुआ विकास दुबे के करीबी प्रभात मिश्रा का एनकाउंटर, दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल

9 जुलाई 2020

Sawan 2020: सावन में सालों बाद बनेंगे शुभ संयोग
Kundali

Sawan 2020: सावन में सालों बाद बनेंगे शुभ संयोग
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: पुलिस को मिली कॉल रिकार्डिंग से हुआ खुलासा, थानेदार विकास से बोला- आज आर-पार कर दो वरना...

9 जुलाई 2020

शेख वसीम बारी, बशीर अहमद और उमर बारी की हत्या
Jammu

आतंकी बुरहान वानी की बरसी पर जघन्य वारदात, आतंकियों ने भाजपा नेता-उनके पिता और भाई को गोलियों से भूना

9 जुलाई 2020

अमर की नौ दिन पहले हुई थी शादी
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: दसवें दिन विधवा हो गई इनामी बदमाश अमर की पत्नी, दुल्हन का साथ छोड़कर हुआ था फरार

9 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur

कौन है कार्तिकेय ऊर्फ प्रभात मिश्रा, कानपुर एनकाउंटर में पुलिसवालों पर गोलियां बरसाने का जताया था अफसोस

9 जुलाई 2020

landslide on badrinath highway at shri nagar, one vehicle buried
Chamoli

बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर पहाड़ी से आया भारी मलबा, मलबे में दफन हुई कार, तस्वीरें

9 जुलाई 2020

मुठभेड़ के बाद घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
Agra

Police Encounter: आगरा में इनामी बदमाश 'पांच किलो' सहित दो गिरफ्तार, गोली लगने से घायल

9 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: थानेदार और दरोगा की गद्दारी पर मुहर, देखते रहे थे खूनी खेल, कई पुलिसकर्मी रडार पर

9 जुलाई 2020

Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस थाने में पांच साल से नहीं आया कोई फरियादी, जानिए क्यों कोई पुलिसवाला नहीं चाहता पोस्टिंग

9 जुलाई 2020

राघवेंद्र यादव।(file)
Gorakhpur

विकास दुबे की तरह इस बदमाश ने भी दारोगा और उसके बेटे को उतारा था मौत के घाट, इस लिस्ट में है सबसे ऊपर

9 जुलाई 2020

कोतवाली शाहपुर।
Gorakhpur

14 साल से इस लॉकअप में नहीं बंद हुआ कोई भी अपराधी, खतरनाक है इसकी कहानी

9 जुलाई 2020

Gorakhpur

घायल दारोगा ने विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर की सुनाई आंखों देखी दास्तां, कहा- 'बिल्कुल सामने खड़ी थी मौत'

9 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में घायल सिपाही शिवमूरत निषाद।
Gorakhpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर की कहानी घायल सिपाही की जुबानी, कमर के नीचे लगी थी गोली

9 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे फरीदाबाद में दिखा
विकास दुबे फरीदाबाद में दिखा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे और दिवंगत सीओ बिल्हौर देवेंद्र मिश्र
विकास दुबे और दिवंगत सीओ बिल्हौर देवेंद्र मिश्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एडीजी एलओ और विकास दुबे एवं हमले में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी
एडीजी एलओ और विकास दुबे एवं हमले में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में) - फोटो : amar ujala
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
