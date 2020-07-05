शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur encounter update Vikas Dubey had chosen weapons in the walls kept control room in the house see photos

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे ने दीवारों में चुनवा रखे थे हथियार, घर में बना रखा था कंट्रोल रूम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 02:12 PM IST
kanpur encounter
1 of 7
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर चौबेपुर के बिकरू गांव में बृहस्पतिवार देर रात हुई मुठभेड़ में आठ पुलिस कर्मियों के शहीद होने के बाद पुलिस ने विकास दुबे का किलेनुमा मकान जमींदोज कर दिया। जिस जेसीबी को रास्ते में खड़ा कर पुलिस वालों को जाल में फंसाया गया था, उसी जेसीबी से शनिवार को करीब 10 घंटे की कार्रवाई के बाद मकान का कोना-कोना ढहा दिया गया। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
AKTU/UPTU : UPSEE प्रवेश परीक्षा अब होगी 20 सितम्बर को, एक क्रैश कोर्स से बदलें अपनी तकदीर
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter update vikas dubey kanpur history kanpur police attack on police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

विकास दुबे को शेर बताने वाला किलकिल सचान
Kanpur

कौन है किलकिल जिसने विकास को सोशल मीडिया पर बताया शेर, बोला 'जनता नहीं पुलिस को मारा', गिरफ्तार

5 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: शव परीक्षण के दौरान क्रूरता के निशान देख डॉक्टर भी हैरान, माओवादियों की तरह की गई थी बर्बरता

5 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Parul University

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, दो दिन पहले विकास ने चौबेपुर एसओ के साथ की थी हाथापाई

5 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे पर एक लाख का इनाम, 59 घंटे बाद भी कोई सुराग नहीं, औरैया में मिली संदिग्ध कार से हड़कंप

5 जुलाई 2020

जाने गुरु पूर्णिमा पर सत्यनारायण कथा के पाठ से जुड़ें लाभ
Guru Purnima Special

जाने गुरु पूर्णिमा पर सत्यनारायण कथा के पाठ से जुड़ें लाभ
विकास दुबे और मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया साथी दयाशंकर
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास के साथी ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, बोला गांव के बाहर बगिया में हुई थी मीटिंग

5 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

रूस में पढ़ता है विकास का बेटा, लखनऊ में हैं पत्नी और दो बच्चे, छोटे भाई की बीवी दस साल से बिकरू प्रधान

5 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गोरखपुर के इस पुजारी ने संपन्न कराई पीएम मोदी की सिंधु नदी की पूजा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस पुजारी ने संपन्न कराई पीएम मोदी की सिंधु नदी की पूजा, गांव के लोगों में खुशी की लहर

5 जुलाई 2020

Cm yogi Adityanath
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी ने गुरु के चरणों में शीश नवायतस्वीरें: गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी ने गुरु के चरणों में शीश नवाया, एमपी पॉलिटेक्निक में किया पौधरोपणएमपी पॉलिटेक्निक में किया पौधरोपण

5 जुलाई 2020

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Parul University

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: थाने से फोन आने के बाद विकास के सिर पर सवार हुआ खून, बोला आने दो, एक-एक को कफन में भेजूंगा

5 जुलाई 2020

सिपाही शिवमूरत व उनकी मां मेवाती देवी।
Gorakhpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में घायल सिपाही का मां ने बढ़ाया हौसला, कहा- 'फिर बदमाशों पर कहर बनकर टूटेगा मेरा बेटा'

5 जुलाई 2020

जाने गुरु पूर्णिमा पर सत्यनारायण कथा के पाठ से जुड़ें लाभ
Guru Purnima Special

जाने गुरु पूर्णिमा पर सत्यनारायण कथा के पाठ से जुड़ें लाभ
कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन व राणा हॉस्पिटल।(file)
Gorakhpur

जानिए किन लोगों पर होगा कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रायल, गोरखपुर के इस खास अस्पताल को मिली है जिम्मेदारी

5 जुलाई 2020

indo-nepal border
Gorakhpur

नागरिकता कानून में बदलाव के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरे में मधेशी, नेपाली प्रधानमंत्री का जलाया पुतला

5 जुलाई 2020

रोते बिलखते परिजन।
Gorakhpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: घर के सबसे छोटे बेटे को लगी गोली तो फफक कर रो पड़ा पूरा परिवार, बोले- 'यकीन नहीं हो रहा'

5 जुलाई 2020

वर्तमान एडीजी कानपुर जयनारायण सिंह और हिस्ट्रीशीटर मिथुन। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

जब हिस्ट्रीशीटर के घर घिर गई थी गोरखपुर पुलिस, वर्तमान एडीजी कानपुर ने ऐसे लिया था बदला

5 जुलाई 2020

बाएं मां शारदा, दाएं उप निरीक्षक सुधाकर पांडे।
Gorakhpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में गोरखपुर के लाल को लगी गोली, मां बोली- 'देश के लिए सब कुर्बान'

5 जुलाई 2020

गुरुग्राम में कंटेनमेंट जोन की बदहाली
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरों में देखिए गुरुग्राम के कंटेनमेंट जोन की बदहाली, कंधों पर अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं मरीज

5 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में पूरा चौबेपुर थाना शक के घेरे में
Kanpur

क्या विकास दुबे का मुखबिर था पूरा चौबेपुर थाना, सभी की भूमिका संदिग्ध, आईजी बोले दर्ज होगा हत्या का केस

5 जुलाई 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में गुरु पूर्णिमा।(file)
Gorakhpur

Guru Purnima 2020: गोरखनाथ मंदिर में गुरु पूर्णिमा पर नहीं होंगे सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम, जानिए क्या है वजह

5 जुलाई 2020

Crocodile Enter In House at Midnight in sitarganj, See photos
Dehradun

रात को घर में सो रहा था परिवार, तभी निकल आया विशालकाय मगरमच्छ, तस्वीरों में देखें फिर क्या हुआ...

5 जुलाई 2020

Monsoon 2020 Rainfall in Uttarakhand: Flood comes into rOADS AND HOUSE, Three women Frown into Kosi river
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: नदी के तेज ऊफान में बही तीन महिलाएं, अलकनंदा में फंसा युवक, घरों में घुसा पानी, तस्वीरें...

5 जुलाई 2020

baba amarnath
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा से पहले होने वाली पूजा हुई संपन्न, यहां करें बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन

5 जुलाई 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल के आसपास चमकने लगी दुकानें, स्मारक खुलने के साथ सैलानियों का इंतजार

5 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited