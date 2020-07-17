शहर चुनें
गाड़ियां रुकीं, पुलिसकर्मी उतरे और बरसने लगीं गोलियां, छत पर खड़ा था विकास, रायफल से दाग रहा था गोलियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 17 Jul 2020 09:18 PM IST
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू गांव शुक्रवार दोपहर फिर गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंज उठा। पुलिस की गाड़ियां रुकीं और जैसे ही पुलिसकर्मी नीचे उतरे, तुरंत उन पर दहशतगर्द विकास और उसके गुर्गों ने गोलियां बरसा दीं। जिसमें आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद हो गए।

 
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

kanpur encounter
