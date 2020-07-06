शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey Kanpur Encounter: conspiracy to blow up the police with the bomb

Kanpur Encounter: पुलिस को बम से उड़ाना चाहता था विकास दुबे, मकान में मिले बंकर से विस्फोटक, असलहों का जखीरा बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 11:08 AM IST
kanpur encounter
1 of 5
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के मकान में बने तहखाने से पुलिस को विस्फोटक और असलहों का जखीरा बरामद हुआ है। दो किलो विस्फोटक के साथ तमंचे, कारतूस, देसी बम और बम बनाने का सामान मिला। तहकीकात में पता चला कि विकास दुबे ने पुलिस टीम को विस्फोटक से उड़ाने की साजिश रची थी।

 
vikas dubey encounter विकास दुबे कानपुर kanpur encounter news vikas dubey

kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे के घर मिला विस्फोटक
विकास दुबे के घर मिला विस्फोटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे ने खेला खूनी खेल
विकास दुबे ने खेला खूनी खेल - फोटो : amar ujala
एडीजी एलओ और विकास दुबे एवं हमले में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी
एडीजी एलओ और विकास दुबे एवं हमले में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
जमीदोज हुआ विकास दुबे का किला तो मिला बंकर
जमीदोज हुआ विकास दुबे का किला तो मिला बंकर - फोटो : amar ujala
