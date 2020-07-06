Kanpur Encounter: पुलिस को बम से उड़ाना चाहता था विकास दुबे, मकान में मिले बंकर से विस्फोटक, असलहों का जखीरा बरामद

{"_id":"5f02b2bf4965b03d9269e6a1","slug":"kanpur-encounter-conspiracy-to-blow-up-the-police-with-the-bomb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947, \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092b\u094b\u091f\u0915, \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0916\u0940\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे के घर मिला विस्फोटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे ने खेला खूनी खेल
- फोटो : amar ujala
एडीजी एलओ और विकास दुबे एवं हमले में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
जमीदोज हुआ विकास दुबे का किला तो मिला बंकर
- फोटो : amar ujala