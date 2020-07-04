शहर चुनें
Kanpur encounter big revealing Villagers had turned off the lights, tried to burn the dead body of policemen see photos

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में खतरनाक साजिश का खुलासा, ग्रामीणों ने बंद कर दी थीं लाइटें, शव जलाने की कोशिश

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 08:50 AM IST
Kanpur encounter
1 of 5
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के चौबेपुर मुठभेड़ में बदमाशों ने बड़ी साजिश की थी। वो पुलिसकर्मियों को मारकर शव जलाने के प्रयास में थे। इसीलिए एक के ऊपर एक रखकर शवों के ढेर लगा दिए थे। पुलिस की गाड़ियों को भी फूंकने की तैयारी थी। मगर तभी भारी पुलिस बल पहुंच गया और बदमाश फरार हो गए। गांव की सड़कें खून से रंगी थीं। हालात बयां कर रहे थे कि किस कदर पुलिसकर्मियों पर बर्बरता हुई है।
 
kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur history kanpur police attack on police

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter
सीओ सहित आठ पुलिस वालों को गोलियों से भून डाला
विकास दुबे का पिता
