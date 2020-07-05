कानपुर एनकाउंटर: किसी भी पुलिसवाले ने नहीं दिखाई पीठ, सीने पर खाईं गोलियां, मारीं कई-कई गोली, ताकि न बचें जिंदा

{"_id":"5f014d7b8ebc3e43375915ab","slug":"kanpur-encounter-big-revealing-in-postmortem-report-no-policeman-showed-back-bullets-on-chest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0920, \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908-\u0915\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f014d7b8ebc3e43375915ab","slug":"kanpur-encounter-big-revealing-in-postmortem-report-no-policeman-showed-back-bullets-on-chest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0920, \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908-\u0915\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f014d7b8ebc3e43375915ab","slug":"kanpur-encounter-big-revealing-in-postmortem-report-no-policeman-showed-back-bullets-on-chest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0920, \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908-\u0915\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f014d7b8ebc3e43375915ab","slug":"kanpur-encounter-big-revealing-in-postmortem-report-no-policeman-showed-back-bullets-on-chest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0920, \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908-\u0915\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f014d7b8ebc3e43375915ab","slug":"kanpur-encounter-big-revealing-in-postmortem-report-no-policeman-showed-back-bullets-on-chest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0920, \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908-\u0915\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जमीदोज हो गया विकास दुबे का किला
- फोटो : amar ujala