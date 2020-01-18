कन्नौज बस हादसा: लोकेशन बदलकर पुलिस को चकमा दे रही बस की मालकिन, पुलिस का दावा जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

{"_id":"5e22bc788ebc3e7d6332239f","slug":"kannauj-bus-accident-mistress-of-bus-dodging-police-by-changing-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0915\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e22bc788ebc3e7d6332239f","slug":"kannauj-bus-accident-mistress-of-bus-dodging-police-by-changing-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0915\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e22bc788ebc3e7d6332239f","slug":"kannauj-bus-accident-mistress-of-bus-dodging-police-by-changing-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0915\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज बस-ट्रक हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e22bc788ebc3e7d6332239f","slug":"kannauj-bus-accident-mistress-of-bus-dodging-police-by-changing-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0915\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e22bc788ebc3e7d6332239f","slug":"kannauj-bus-accident-mistress-of-bus-dodging-police-by-changing-location","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0915\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला