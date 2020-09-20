शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kabrai became Krabgah: no rule-of-law on, Kabrai became the stronghold of the crusher, did not even leave the agricultural land

कबरई बना क्रबगाह: ताक पर नियम-कानून, क्रशर का बना गढ़, कृषिभूमि को भी नहीं छोड़ा

सूरज शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, महोबा, Updated Sun, 20 Sep 2020 02:05 PM IST
कबरई बनी कब्रगाह
1 of 7
कबरई बनी कब्रगाह - फोटो : amar ujala
अवैध खनन के साथ कबरई क्रशर का गढ़ बन गया है। हर 100-200 मीटर पर एक क्रशर लगा हुआ है। नियम-कानून को ताक पर क्रशर लगाए गए  हैं। पूरा कबरई क्रशरों से घिरा हुआ है। हर तरफ आसमान में पत्थरों की धूल (सिलिका डस्ट) उड़ रही है। लोगों को सांस लेना भी दूभर हो गया है। अवैध रूप से लगाए गए क्रशर दिन रात धड़ल्ले से चलते हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
एक्सपर्ट्स से जानें, IIT JEE व NEET 2022 में कैसे मिलेगी सफलता, सवाल पूछने के लिए यहां पर रजिस्टर करें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
mining mining in up illegal mining illegal mining in up exclusive

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

निर्माणाधीन राजघाट।
Gorakhpur

साबरमती नदी के घाटों की तर्ज पर गोरखपुर में हो रहा है निर्माण, तस्वीरों में देखें इस नदी की बदलेगी सूरत

20 सितंबर 2020

फ्रांसीसी परिवार।
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस गांव की यादों ने मोह लिया फ्रांसीसी परिवार का दिल, 25 दिन बाद फिर लौटा वापस

20 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः ताकि कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचे रहे पर्यटक...टूर ऑपरटेरों ने किए विशेष इंतजाम

20 सितंबर 2020

पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामलाः फरार आरोपियों के घरों की कुर्की की तैयारी, वारंट जारी होने पर भी नहीं हुई गिरफ्तारी

20 सितंबर 2020

कामाख्या नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन के बुरे प्रभावों को दूर करने हेतु विशेष पूजा
astrology

कामाख्या नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन के बुरे प्रभावों को दूर करने हेतु विशेष पूजा
वाराणसी के मंदिर खुले।
Varanasi

81 दिनों बाद काशी विश्वनाथ और 141 दिनों बाद काशी के कोतवाल के खुले थे कपाट, आज संकटमोचन मंदिर के खुले द्वार

20 सितंबर 2020

गाजियाबाद में बुजुर्ग शख्स को उधार के पैसे वापस मांगने पर पीटा
Delhi NCR

उधार के 600 रुपये मांगने पर बुजुर्ग कारोबारी पर पहले बरसाए थप्पड़, सरिये से पीटा

20 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

लाल बहादुर शास्त्री एयरपोर्ट, वाराणसी।
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर अब जल्दी ही अंगूठा और चेहरा दिखाकर मिलेगी एंट्री, नहीं होगी बोर्डिंग पास की जरूरत

20 सितंबर 2020

कब्रगाह बना कबरई
Kanpur

कबरई बना कब्रगाह: पुलिस प्रशासन और सफेदपोशों के गठजोड़ से अवैध खनन के साथ मौत का कारोबार

20 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
जय बाजपेई एवं पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के खजांची गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता पर लगे ये आरोप, पुलिस को इस बात का शक

20 सितंबर 2020

मुस्लिमों ने डॉ. विनोद की अर्थी को दिया कंधा
Agra

Firozabad News: मुस्लिमों ने दिया डॉ. विनोद को कंधा, 'राम नाम' बोलते हुए निकाली अंतिम यात्रा

20 सितंबर 2020

कामाख्या नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन के बुरे प्रभावों को दूर करने हेतु विशेष पूजा
astrology

कामाख्या नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन के बुरे प्रभावों को दूर करने हेतु विशेष पूजा
ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
Agra

लॉकडाउन में बिगड़ी द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर की आर्थिक स्थिति, खर्च चलाने को तुड़वानी पड़ी एफडी

20 सितंबर 2020

जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष रामप्रवेश की संपत्ति कुर्क।
Deoria

सील हुआ मकान तो फफक पड़ा देवरिया का जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष, बोला- न्याय के लिए कोर्ट जाऊंगा

20 सितंबर 2020

सड़कों पर घूम रहे बेसहारा पशु।
Gorakhpur

दुर्घटना को दावत दे रहे हैं सड़कों पर घूम रहे बेसहारा पशु, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे बढ़ी राहगीरों की परेशानी

20 सितंबर 2020

सांसद रवि किशन और सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

सांसद रवि किशन ने दी सीएम योगी को बधाई, कहा- 'मेरे संघर्षों को अब मिली सफलता'

20 सितंबर 2020

cotton mill sant kabir nagar
Gorakhpur

संजय गांधी ने वर्ष 1977 में रखी थी इस सूती मिल की नींव, अब उपेक्षा का है शिकार

20 सितंबर 2020

इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी हत्याकांड
Kanpur

इंद्रकांत हत्याकांड: एसआईटी के हाथ लगी पिस्टल, जल्द हो सकता है खुलासा

19 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग का मामला
Kanpur

यूपी: दुष्कर्म की आशंका पर कुल्हाड़ी से किए थे चार वार, खून से सनी मिली थी प्रेमिका की लाश

19 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: ईडी की जांच में फंस सकते हैं जय के कई संरक्षक पुलिसकर्मी, हो सकता है बड़ा खुलासा

19 सितंबर 2020

यशस्वी जायसवाल।
Bhadohi

IPL 2020: रेगिस्तान में आज से 'महासंग्राम', पूर्वांचल के दो धाकड़ क्रिकेटर दिखाएंगे अपना जौहर

19 सितंबर 2020

चौराहों पर सिग्नल बंद
Lucknow

लखनऊः बिजली बिल बकाया, इन छह चौराहों पर सिग्नल बंद, तस्वीरें

19 सितंबर 2020

करीमगंज में बुखार का कहर
Agra

कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने प्रियंका गांधी को भेजी मैनपुरी के करीमगंज की रिपोर्ट, ऐसे हैं हालात

19 सितंबर 2020

अमौसी एयरपोर्ट
Lucknow

लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट का ये है हाल, खुले आम लोग उड़ा रहे कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की धज्जियां, देखें तस्वीरें

19 सितंबर 2020

कबरई बनी कब्रगाह
कबरई बनी कब्रगाह - फोटो : amar ujala
कबरई बनी कब्रगाह
कबरई बनी कब्रगाह - फोटो : amar ujala
कबरई बनी कब्रगाह
कबरई बनी कब्रगाह - फोटो : amar ujala
कबरई बना कब्रगाह
कबरई बना कब्रगाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छावनी बना महोबा
छावनी बना महोबा - फोटो : amar ujala
महोबा कांड
महोबा कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
महोबा गोलीकांड
महोबा गोलीकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited