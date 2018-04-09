शहर चुनें

इस जिले में सपा जिलाध्यक्ष की कुर्सी के लिए घमासान, जिला कार्यकारिणी भंग

Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 03:32 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव
हमीरपुर में सपा में जिलाध्यक्ष के रिक्त पद को लेकर सपाइयों की भागदौड़ जारी है। कई ने हाईकमान की परिक्रमा शुरू कर दी है। सक्रिय सदस्यों व पूर्व पदाधिकारियों ने लखनऊ की दौड़ तेज कर दी है। कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं ने तो वहीं डेरा जमा लिया है। 

 
akhilesh yadav samajwadi party up cm political news up

