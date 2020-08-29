बेटी के सामने पिता ने चाकू से दमाद पर किए कई वार, चेहरे पर गिरे खून के छींटे बयां कर रहे थे दरिंदगी

{"_id":"5f49512afd4fca645a457a8b","slug":"in-front-of-the-daughter-the-father-made-several-attacks-on-damad-with-a-knife-and-kill","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930, \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खून से सने चेहरे के साथ कोतवाली में मौजूद पिता प्रेम सिंह
- फोटो : amar ujala
महिला सिपाही के पति की धारदार हथियार से हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति की मौत के बाद बदहवास पत्नी
- फोटो : amar ujala
महिला सिपाही की गोद में रिंकी का बच्चा शिवा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदहवास रिंकी
- फोटो : amar ujala