Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   In front of the daughter, the father made several attacks on Damad with a knife and kill

बेटी के सामने पिता ने चाकू से दमाद पर किए कई वार, चेहरे पर गिरे खून के छींटे बयां कर रहे थे दरिंदगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उरई, Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 12:59 AM IST
खून से सने चेहरे के साथ कोतवाली में मौजूद पिता प्रेम सिंह
खून से सने चेहरे के साथ कोतवाली में मौजूद पिता प्रेम सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala
जालौन जिले के उरई में प्रेम विवाह के विरोध में महिला सिपाही के मायकेवालों ने उसकी आंखों के सामने पति की धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी। महिला सिपाही रिंकी और उसके पति मनीष का साथ कोई दो तीन साल का नहीं बल्कि उनके दिलों के बीच बचपन से ही एक दूसरे के लिए प्यार था। फतेहपुर के एक ही गांव गौसपुर में करीब दो सौ मीटर की दूरी पर रहने वाले रिंकी और मनीष बचपन से ही साथ प्राइमरी स्कूल में पढ़े और फिर एक ही स्कूल हाईस्कूल और इंटर किया।

 
खून से सने चेहरे के साथ कोतवाली में मौजूद पिता प्रेम सिंह
महिला सिपाही के पति की धारदार हथियार से हत्या
पति की मौत के बाद बदहवास पत्नी
महिला सिपाही की गोद में रिंकी का बच्चा शिवा
बदहवास रिंकी
