यूपी: लॉकडाउन में गई नौकरी, भूख बनी मजबूरी, कमरे के बाहर रोता रहा मासूम अंदर मां-बाप फांसी पर झूले

{"_id":"5eeefd528ebc3e432d369598","slug":"husband-and-wife-hanged-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
माता-पिता की फाइल फोटो व मासूम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eeefd528ebc3e432d369598","slug":"husband-and-wife-hanged-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मासूम के सिर से उठा माता-पिता का साया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eeefd528ebc3e432d369598","slug":"husband-and-wife-hanged-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर के बाहर बैठी पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eeefd528ebc3e432d369598","slug":"husband-and-wife-hanged-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गमगीन बैठे परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eeefd528ebc3e432d369598","slug":"husband-and-wife-hanged-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला ने इसी कमरे में लगाई फांसी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला