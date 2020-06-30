शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Husband and wife committed suicide in kanpur Uttar Pradesh

कोर्ट मैरिज करते वक्त खाई थी साथ जीने-मरने की कसम, दुधमुंहे बच्चे का मोह भी न रोक पाया, पूरा किया वादा और चुनी मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 04:28 PM IST
माता-पिता की फाइल फोटो व मासूम
1 of 8
माता-पिता की फाइल फोटो व मासूम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में एक वर्ष के दुधमुंहे बच्चे को कमरे के बाहर छोड़कर एक साथ जीने मरने की कसम खाने वाले दंपती फांसी पर झूल गए। इस घटना के बाद से मासूम अनाथ हो गया है।
husband and wife committed suicide suicide in kanpur kanpur news up news

माता-पिता की फाइल फोटो व मासूम
माता-पिता की फाइल फोटो व मासूम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति ने इसी कमरे में लगाई फांसी
पति ने इसी कमरे में लगाई फांसी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला ने इसी कमरे में लगाई फांसी
महिला ने इसी कमरे में लगाई फांसी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम के सिर से उठा माता-पिता का साया
मासूम के सिर से उठा माता-पिता का साया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर बैठी पुलिस
घर के बाहर बैठी पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गमगीन बैठे परिजन
गमगीन बैठे परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर की फोटो
घर के बाहर की फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम के सिर से उठा माता-पिता का साया
मासूम के सिर से उठा माता-पिता का साया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
