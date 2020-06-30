शहर चुनें
Weather Forecast Update Today in UP Latest News: weather department prediction, rain news, rain in cities of UP

Weather Update: यूपी के कई शहरों में तीन जुलाई से भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, बिजली गिरने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 06:21 PM IST
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में मानसून की रफ्तार फिलहाल धीमी पड़ गई है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार एक जुलाई से हल्की और फिर तीन जुलाई से भारी बारिश की संभावना है।
 
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
