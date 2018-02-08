बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
HIV Case: बच्ची ने मासूमियत से बताया कि साथी कहते हैं कि उसे कोई बीमारी है...
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 08:57 PM IST
यूपी मे उन्नाव जिले के बांगरमऊ क्षेत्र में एचआईवी पीड़िताें को भेदभाव का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लोग इसे छुआछूत की बीमारी समझ रहे हैं। ऐसे में एचआईवी पीड़ितों से लोग दूरियां बनाने लगे हैं। बांगरमऊ तहसील इलाके के एक गांव में संचालित प्राथमिक विद्यालय में सात साल की बच्ची को अलग बैठाया जा रहा है। पूछने पर बच्ची ने मासूमियत से बताया कि साथी कहते हैं कि उसे कोई बीमारी है।
