शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   heart attack treatment and causes of attack

तेज चलने पर सांस फूलने लगे या बाएं तरफ के हाथ, सीने और कंधे में हाे दर्द की शिकायत ताे...

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 02:07 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 6
बढ़ते तनाव व निष्क्रिय जीवनशैली के कारण हृदय रोगियों की संख्या आज लगातार बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में कॅारानरी  आर्टरी, एरिथ्मियास, हार्ट वाल्व बीमारी, कार्डियोमेगाली जैसी कई बीमारियां हो रही हैं। ऐसी बीमारियों से बचने के लिए आपको इन्हें समझना चाहिए।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
heart heart attack heart attack causes health

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

sachin bank house
Dehradun

तोड़ा जा रहा सचिन के 'आशियाने' का दूसरा हिस्सा, पहले वाले में मिली थी ऐसी चीजें जो हैरान कर देंगी

6 मई 2018

humayunpur fort
Delhi NCR

Pics: रातोंरात मकबरा नहीं बना मंदिर बल्कि 47 सालों से यहां पूजे जाते हैं शिव, जानें छिपे हुए तथ्य

6 मई 2018

weather
Dehradun

Warning! कभी भी कहर बरपा सकता है मौसम, सात जिलों में अंधड-बारिश के साथ गिरेंगे ओले

6 मई 2018

accident in dehradun
Dehradun

टूरिस्ट बस और ट्रक की टक्कर से भीषण हादसा, कई यात्रियों की हालत गंभीर, रेस्क्यू की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

6 मई 2018

wife caught red handed his husband living with his girlfriend
Delhi NCR

'फ्लैट लेंगे तब आना..' कह कर पत्नी को साथ नहीं रखा, लिव इन में रह रहे पति के घर जब अचानक पहुंची तो..

6 मई 2018

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Kanpur

'हाथ में लस्सी अाैर पॉपकॉर्न' लेकर मूवी हाॅल में किस की फिल्म देखने पहुंचे मुलायम सिंह यादव

6 मई 2018

More in City & states

खट्टा सिंह
Chandigarh

पढ़ें...ड्राइवर खट्टा सिंह का कबूलनामा, राम रहीम और डेरे के दो बड़े राज उगले

6 मई 2018

ट्रेन पैसेंजर
Chandigarh

ट्रेन में सफर करते हैं तो ध्यान दें, ये 3 जरूरी जानकारियां आपके लिए हैं...बड़े काम आएंगी

6 मई 2018

Irctc
Varanasi

IRCTC पर ‘खेल’: सक्रिय हो गए दलालों के गैंग, ऑनलाइन टिकट हो जा रहे ‘हैंग’

6 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

अगर अापकाे भी है पूरे दिन माेबाइल फाेन से चिपके रहने की अादत, ताे हाे सकता है खतरा

6 मई 2018

sena bharti
Delhi NCR

सेना में भर्ती के दौरान लंबाई बढ़ाने के लिए एक अभ्यर्थी ने कर डाला ऐसा काम कल्पना करना भी मुश्किल

5 मई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शादी की रस्मों के बीच 'अपशगुनी' शब्द सुनकर दुल्हन का पारा चढ़ा, उसके बाद हुआ ये सब 

6 मई 2018

fire in adarsh nagar
Delhi NCR

एसी फटने से कांग्रेस नेता के घर में लगी भीषण आग, सो रहे दो मासूमों की दर्दनाक मौत

5 मई 2018

bride abscond
Varanasi

विदा कराने ससुराल पहुंचा दूल्हा, वहां दुल्हन की हरकत पता चलने पर हुआ शॉक्ड

6 मई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन, इन 4 राशियों के लोग होंगे सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित 

5 मई 2018

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Lucknow

खाली वक्त में ‘102 नॉट ऑउट’ देखने पहुंचे मुलायम सिंह यादव, साथ में थे ये नेता, तस्वीरें

6 मई 2018

पुलिस की पाठशाला
Chandigarh

छात्रा ने SSP से पूछा- कोई परेशान करे और पुलिस साथ न दे तो क्या करें...मिला ये जवाब, देखिए

6 मई 2018

adarsh nagar fire
Delhi NCR

आदर्श नगर अग्निकाण्डः भाई-बहनों की अर्थी साथ उठीं तो सभी की आंखें हुईं नम

5 मई 2018

पुलिस की पाठशाला
Lucknow

छात्रा ने एसएसपी लखनऊ से पूछा- पुलिस साथ न दे तो क्या करें... तो मिला ये जवाब, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2018

tanya khanna
Delhi NCR

शायद मौत ही खींच ले गई रेडियो मिर्ची की तान्या को, आखिरी कॉल में मां ने उससे कहा था मत आ घर

5 मई 2018

शादी
Chandigarh

सुहागरात में खुली दूल्हे की पोल, ऐसा सच आया सामने...दुल्हन के उड़ गए होश

4 मई 2018

new delhi railway station ndls
Delhi NCR

जब यात्रियों के बोझ तले बैठ गई दिल्ली से पटना जा रही ट्रेन, ऐसे टला बड़ा हादसा

5 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.