कोटा से आए 21 छात्रों की हुई थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, रैपिड जांच किट के परीक्षण के बाद होगें होम क्वारंटीन

{"_id":"5e9c77de8ebc3e76d452854a","slug":"hardoi-thermal-screening-of-21-students-from-kota","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f 21 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0930\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0921 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093f\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u092e \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएसएन कालेज में छात्रा की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
छात्रा की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
जिला अस्पताल के बाहर खड़ी विद्यार्थियों से भरी बस
सीएसएन डिग्री कालेज में विद्यार्थियों की सूची बनाते कर्मचारी
