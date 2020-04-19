शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Hardoi: Thermal screening of 21 students from Kota

कोटा से आए 21 छात्रों की हुई थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, रैपिड जांच किट के परीक्षण के बाद होगें होम क्वारंटीन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई, Updated Sun, 19 Apr 2020 10:02 PM IST
सीएसएन कालेज में छात्रा की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
1 of 4
सीएसएन कालेज में छात्रा की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
हरदोई में राजस्थान के कोटा में छह अलग-अलग कोचिंग संस्थानों में पढ़ाई कर रहे 21 विद्यार्थी रोडवेज बस से रविवार शाम अपने जिले पहुंच गए। इन सभी को पहले जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया और फिर यहां से सीएसएन डिग्री कालेज में बने क्वारंटीन सेंटर भेजा गया। क्वारंटीन सेंटर में इन सभी की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई।


 


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
NDA 2020: आज ही करें इस कोर्स के लिए आवेदन, मिल रही है 10 हजार की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
hardoi news hardoi news in hindi kota student news hardoi corona positive case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

झोपड़ी में आग से जिंदा जले मासूम भाई बहन
Kanpur

यूपी: चूल्हे की चिंगारी से झोपड़ी में आग, जिंदा जले मासूम भाई-बहन, घर लौटे माता पिता को मिली लाशें

19 अप्रैल 2020

narendra giri
Prayagraj

जूना अखाड़े के दो संतों की हत्या से साधु समाज में गुस्सा, अखाड़ा परिषद ने दी महाराष्ट्र के सीएम के घेराव की चेतावनी

19 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
accident
Bulandshahar

कोरोना ड्यूटी को निकली एएनएम का उजड़ा सुहाग, बेटे की भी गई जान

19 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

यूपी: आसमान में छाए काले बादल, झमाझम बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Lockdown Uttarakhand: 500 Rupees Many Note fall on road, but no one Caught in Coronavirus fear
Dehradun

Lockdown: सड़क पर बिखरे पड़े थे 500 रुपये के कई नोट, कोरोना की दहशत में उठाना तो दूर पास तक नहीं गए लोग

19 अप्रैल 2020

Centralized AC will stop in hospitals due to Coronavirus
Gorakhpur

कोरोना महामारी से बचने के लिए डॉक्टरों ने दी खास सलाह, अस्पताल के साथ घरों में भी करें ये काम

19 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: कैसे रूकेगी इन लापरवाह लोगों की मनमानी, सजा के बाद भी है ऐसा हाल, तस्वीरो में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

19 अप्रैल 2020

Success in control of corona from micro level planning in Siddharthnagar
Gorakhpur

इस एक वजह से यहां नहीं मिला एक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस, जानिए कैसे बनाई गई थी योजना

19 अप्रैल 2020

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
विज्ञापन
आईएएस अनुज सिंह। (File)
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन में इस IAS ने किया गजब का काम, कहानी जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

19 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर में छह जमातियों ने कोरोना से जीती जंग
Kanpur

Coronavirus in kanpur: कोरोना से जंग जीते छह जमाती, अस्पताल प्रशासन को अफगानी भाषा में बोला शुक्रिया

19 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
idli
Prayagraj

पहले खिलाया पेट भर इडली सांभर, फिर सुरक्षा के लिए दिया मास्क

19 अप्रैल 2020

दवा का छिड़काव करती टीम।
Varanasi

कोरोना से जंग: हॉटस्पॉट में दवा का छिड़काव; संक्रमित मरीज के घर पहुंची स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम

19 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

तीन साल में 'टूरिस्ट हब' बनकर उभरा गोरखपुर, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे बदल गया शहर का नक्शा

19 अप्रैल 2020

यूपीपीएससी
Prayagraj

UPPSC: तीन मई के बाद परीक्षा कैलेंडर संशोधित करेगा आयोग

19 अप्रैल 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

टॉप कमांडर सज्जाद अहमद मीर सोपोर हमले आतंकी में रहा शामिल, टीआरएफ ने ली जिम्मेदारी

19 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

lockdown in kanpur: कहीं सड़कों पर सन्नाटा तो कहीं सरपट दौड़ते वाहन, कानपुर का हाल बताती तस्वीरें

19 अप्रैल 2020

Kedarnath dham Pilgrims Will Go Nine Kilometers between Snow Road In chardham yatra 2020, see Amazing Visuals
Dehradun

नौ किमी बर्फीले रास्तों के बीच से गुजरेगी बाबा केदार की डोली, तस्वीरों में देखिए धाम का खूबसूरत नजारा...

19 अप्रैल 2020

रामगढ़ ताल।
Gorakhpur

रामगढ़ ताल जैसा नहीं देखा होगा नजारा, लॉकडाउन के बाद बदल गई सूरत, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अप्रैल 2020

अग्निशमन विभाग के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना की 'आग' बुझा रहे ये योद्धा, अपनों से दूरी बनाकर समाज की ऐसे कर रहे हैं सेवा

19 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

बड़ों को देख बच्चे भी हुए इस जंग में शामिल, कोरोना को भगाने के लिए तोड़ दी सबसे प्यारी चीज

19 अप्रैल 2020

History Sheeter Akbar provoked the crowd on police and Medical team attacked in Moradabad see photos
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद हमला: सीसीटीवी फुटेज से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, हिस्ट्रीशीटर ने उकसाई थी भीड़

19 अप्रैल 2020

हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में बढ़ रही मरीजों की संख्या
Kanpur

कानपुर के हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्रों में बढ़ रहे कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज, प्रशासन ने कई सेवाओं पर लगाई रोक

19 अप्रैल 2020

सीएसएन कालेज में छात्रा की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
सीएसएन कालेज में छात्रा की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
छात्रा की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
छात्रा की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
जिला अस्पताल के बाहर खड़ी विद्यार्थियों से भरी बस
जिला अस्पताल के बाहर खड़ी विद्यार्थियों से भरी बस - फोटो : amar ujala
सीएसएन डिग्री कालेज में विद्यार्थियों की सूची बनाते कर्मचारी
सीएसएन डिग्री कालेज में विद्यार्थियों की सूची बनाते कर्मचारी - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited